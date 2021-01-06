1h ago

Cash-in-transit heist: Suspected robber's head blown off in explosion

Tebogo Monama
The scene of the CIT robbery.
SAPS
  • A suspected cash-in-transit heist robber was killed on Wednesday.
  • Police are still looking for eight heavily-armed robbers. 
  • Robbers shot at police and awaiting trial prisoners. 

A suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robber had his head blown off during a heist in Mohlakeng west of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said while officers from the Bekkersdal police station were transporting prisoners to court, they drove past alleged CIT robbers who had just bombed a G4S van.  

"The members were ferrying awaiting trial prisoners when they were shot at by a group of men sitting behind a white Ford Ranger. Neither members nor the awaiting trial prisoners were injured during the ordeal," Mathe said. 

While investigating the scene, the police found the body of a man - believed to be one of the robbers - with his head blown off. Mathe said they believed the man's head was blown off when the robbers bombed the van.

"We believe that the dead man was going to check why the bomb had not detonated. While he was checking, it detonated, killing him," Mathe said. 

A cash-in-transit robber's head was blown off
A car stolen in Kagiso in December was found burnt at the scene of a CIT robbery.
Supplied

A BMW 3-series that had been stolen in Kagiso on the West Rand in December was also charred. Mathe said the other robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

"Police are appealing to members of the public, especially those around the area of Soweto, to be on the lookout for a white single cab Ford Ranger and a silver BMW. Both vehicles were used as getaway vehicles by suspects who fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. We are looking for about eight heavily-armed suspects."

