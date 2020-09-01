Cash injection: Bogus KZN doctor arrested after he allegedly disappeared with R40 000

A university dropout who practised as a doctor has been arrested for fraud.

A university dropout who seemingly managed to practise as a medical doctor at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly ran off with R40 000 of his colleagues' money.



According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the "doctor" was arrested in a joint operation by the Trio Crime Task Team, Gluckstadt police, the Vryheid K9 Unit, as well as the Vryheid Crime Intelligence Unit.



"Police received a complaint about a doctor who was practising at a local hospital in Mahlabathini who disappeared with a sum of R40 000 belonging to his colleagues," Gwala said.

"An intensive investigation revealed that the 24-year-old man was a fake doctor and was wanted for three fraud cases committed in Secunda and Mamelodi. He left the two areas and went to work at Mahlabathini as a doctor, but disappeared after three months with a sum of cash. The matter was reported to the police and a case of fraud was opened at Mahlabathini police station for investigation."



In the early hours of Monday, police went to the Ntinini area in Babanango, where he was arrested and charged.

"He took police to Mondlo, where copies of tertiary certificates, cellphones, his tertiary gown and stethoscope were recovered. The investigation revealed that he was a medical student for a year before he dropped out. He will appear at the Vryheid Magistrate's Court [on Tuesday]."

