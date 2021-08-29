1h ago

Cash-strapped ANC says it has been 'inundated' by members, supporters keen to donate money

Jason Felix
  • The ANC says its members and supporters are chipping in to solve the ruling party's cash flow problems.
  • The ANC started a crowdfunding initiative to resolve its staff salary issues.
  • The party says crowdfunding is in line with the requirements of the Political Party Funding Act. 

The ANC's call for financial help has been heard.

According to ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, the party's treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, has been approached by members and supporters keen to assist the cash-strapped movement.

"We are encouraged by the initial response and we hope to continue to grow participation. Since the media has reported about the cashflow difficulties experienced by the movement, the treasurer-general has been inundated by members and supporters who want to lend a helping hand," Mabe said in a statement on Sunday.

The ANC is in a financial crisis and has been unable to pay salaries on time.

Staff are now pinning their hopes on the party's national leaders, hoping they can negotiate a way forward before the situation escalates further.

The ANC says its crowdfunding initiative is in line with the requirements of the Political Party Funding Act.

Mabe says the initiative is aimed at mobilising ANC members and supporters to participate in funding ANC programmes and activities.

The Political Party Funding Act requires the declaration of all donations of R100 000 and above - and the ANC will declare such donations to the IEC.

The ANC's crowdfunding campaign came into effect on 12 August, "to encourage ANC members and supporters to make a contribution into a centralised and single account".

"We are hopeful the plan will generate active interest in the sustenance of the organisation. The ANC values the concerns and contributions, which can be made to the central ANC fundraising account," Mabe said.

