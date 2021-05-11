1h ago

add bookmark

Caster Semenya gets 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to reckless driving

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Caster Semenya. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Caster Semenya. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
  • Olympic champion Caster Semenya appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court last week for allegedly driving recklessly in her SUV on the N14 highway.
  • National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said she was granted R500 bail.
  • The case was postponed to August.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya is expected to complete 50 hours of community service after she was arrested for alleged reckless driving in Lyttleton, Centurion. 

Semenya appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court last week for allegedly driving recklessly in her SUV on the N14 highway, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

READ | Caster Semenya remains defiant in hormone battle: 'The drugs take the soul out of my body'

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said she was granted R500 bail.

She said:

She pleaded guilty to the charge. After she was assessed, a suitable diversion programme meant to address the offence was the sentence the court has given, which is 50 hours of community service.


The case was postponed to the 26 August for a report from the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro).

Nicro works to facilitate alternatives to prison for some child and first-time offenders, including diversion programmes.

Should Semenya be found guilty she would end up with a criminal record.

According to Netwerk24, if an accused successfully completed the Nicro programme, the charge was dropped and the accused would not have a criminal record.

Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champ, retained her national 5 000m crown at the SA Athletics Championships in Pretoria last month.

The Olympian, under current World Athletic Regulations, will not be able to compete in her preferred 800m and 1 500m disciplines unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs to lower her natural levels of testosterone.

She is appealing the regulations at the European Court of Human Rights.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
caster semenyajohannesburggautengcourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5430 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4993 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.00
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,838.29
+0.1%
Silver
27.66
+1.3%
Palladium
2,937.21
-0.9%
Platinum
1,241.63
-0.7%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo