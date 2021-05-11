Caster Semenya gets 50 hours of community service after pleading guilty to reckless driving

Olympic champion Caster Semenya appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate ' s Court last week for allegedly driving recklessly in her SUV on the N14 highway.

Olympic champion Caster Semenya is expected to complete 50 hours of community service after she was arrested for alleged reckless driving in Lyttleton, Centurion.



Semenya appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court last week for allegedly driving recklessly in her SUV on the N14 highway, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said she was granted R500 bail.

She said:

She pleaded guilty to the charge. After she was assessed, a suitable diversion programme meant to address the offence was the sentence the court has given, which is 50 hours of community service.





The case was postponed to the 26 August for a report from the National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders (Nicro).

Nicro works to facilitate alternatives to prison for some child and first-time offenders, including diversion programmes.

Should Semenya be found guilty she would end up with a criminal record.

According to Netwerk24, if an accused successfully completed the Nicro programme, the charge was dropped and the accused would not have a criminal record.

Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champ, retained her national 5 000m crown at the SA Athletics Championships in Pretoria last month.

The Olympian, under current World Athletic Regulations, will not be able to compete in her preferred 800m and 1 500m disciplines unless she takes hormone-suppressing drugs to lower her natural levels of testosterone.

She is appealing the regulations at the European Court of Human Rights.