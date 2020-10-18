24m ago

Catch of the day: George fisherman dragged out to sea after netting shark

Nicole McCain
Sharks. (iStock)
Sharks. (iStock)

A George fisherman caught more than he bargained for during a Saturday morning paddle.

The fisherman, who was in a kayak offshore of Skuitbaai, between Tsitsikamma and Oyster Bay, reported that he was in difficulty after hooking a bigger catch than expected.

While out on the water, the 61-year-old man hooked a fish using a fishing rod. Something fishy started soon after and the man realised his catch was being snatched away by a shark. The shark started pulling the kayak out to sea, before making off with the catch.

In the fight for the fish, the fisherman lost some fishing gear and his paddle, leaving him stranded out at sea.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to his call for help, said NSRI Oyster Bay station commander Lodewyk van Rensburg.

A surfer died in the first fatal shark attack on Australia's Gold Coast in more than 60 years


"Unable to paddle back to shore he was able to cast his anchor and then raised the alarm. He was brought safely to shore without incident aboard our sea rescue craft and his sea kayak was recovered and once safely ashore he required no further assistance," Van Rensburg said.

