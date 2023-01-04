'Caught, beaten and set alight': Police condemn vigilantism after 5 people burnt to death in Delft

Five people were burnt to death by angry Delft residents.

The victims were suspected of being involved in a number of house robberies.

Police condemned the acts of vigilantism in the strongest possible terms.

Five people believed to be involved in a number of house robberies were burnt to death by residents of Delft, Western Cape, on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said it was alleged the community accused the victims, aged between 25 and 36, of breaking into a house and stealing a cellphone.



"They were caught, beaten and set alight. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and arrests are yet to be made," Traut said.

"Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms, and those who take the law into their own hands will be pursued and prosecuted as criminals."

Traut confirmed on Tuesday that police discovered another body.

"Our investigation led to the discovery of a fifth body which was found in the area. This murder is linked to the one of last night, and has been added to the case docket," he said

News24 understands the victims were seen by members of the community as they broke into homes in Delft.

Insiders say that, on Christmas Eve, they were again seen breaking into a home, where a cellphone was taken.

Residents decided to look for the alleged perpetrators, who were then rounded up and set alight.

The chairperson of the Delft Community Policing Forum, Charles George, said the community was fed-up with crime.

"People are becoming frustrated with the justice system in this country and I'm afraid they are starting to take the law into their own hands. We don't agree with this, but people are gatvol of all this crime happening on a daily basis," said George.

He said the justice system was failing law-abiding citizens.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said the incident, on the second day of the new year, was deeply worrying and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

"Community members are becoming criminals by taking the law into their hands and ultimately becoming murderers. They should thus answer to the criminal justice system and be held accountable for their actions," he said.



Allen said the incident spoke directly to the lack of trust communities had in the criminal justice system.



"However, mob justice leaves much to be desired in terms of communities' safety, peace and wellbeing," he said.

Meanwhile, police urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application, My SAPS.