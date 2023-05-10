Caught dead handed: Kimberley undertaker arrested after R225k worth of drugs found hidden in hearse

The hearse was parked at the North Cape Mall.

Police confiscated mandrax tablets and bags of tik.

The arrests followed a tip-off, police said.

Northern Cape police have arrested an undertaker and another suspect after drugs worth hundreds of thousands of rand were found hidden in a hearse in Kimberley.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Sergio Kock, said officers from the provincial Organised Crime Unit followed up on information about a stationary vehicle parked at the North Cape Mall on Tuesday.

"When the team approached the mall parking area, they found the silver Chrysler hearse in the parking area, which they searched and discovered mandrax and tik in a compartment in the back of the vehicle," Kock said.

Preliminary information indicated the vehicle belonged to a local funeral undertaker in Roodepan, Kimberley, he said.

Police confiscated 2 450 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R180 000, and eight bags of tik valued at R45 000.

Kock said officers also seized an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

Police said two men – the 36-year-old undertaker and his 34-year-old passenger – who were in the hearse, were arrested and charged with drug dealing.

The two are expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court soon.

"The police in the province will continue unabatedly to squeeze the space for drug dealers to operate and also encourage the community to continue to be the eyes and ears of the police and to report any criminal activity," Kock said.