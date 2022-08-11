57m ago

add bookmark

CCTV captures alleged gunman minutes before Pete Mihalik's murder

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In court document images, the assassin of lawyer Pete Mihalik makes his final approach.
In court document images, the assassin of lawyer Pete Mihalik makes his final approach.
  • Advocate Pete Mihalik's assassination was planned to the minute, according to CCTV footage. 
  • The "silent witness" of CCTV cameras shows his assassin getting into place just as the Cape Town defence lawyer pulled up to an intersection. 
  • These images were pulled from CCTV in the area, and shown in the Western Cape High Court in the trial of three men facing murder charges. 

A video showing the moments before the assassination of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik was played in a hushed Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

After some delays due to problems setting up a TV, Warrant Officer Werner Höll was sworn in to testify in his capacity as an IT expert who attends crime scenes to collect footage.

He was called out to the crime scene on 30 October 2018 to obtain footage from CCTV cameras near the intersection of Thornhill and Cavalcade roads in Sea Point. 

His first stop was B.I.G. Backpackers in Thornhill Road, less than two hours after Mihalik was killed. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

It had cameras looking at the street and these "silent witnesses" captured footage of a neatly dressed man wearing a checked long sleeved shirt, beige pants and black shoes.

He is seen walking along Thornhill Road, carrying what looks like a small black bag in his left hand. The scene is one of early morning urban life, with cars parked on the side of the road and traffic passing in the distance as he nears the intersection of the busier Cavalcade Road. 

Just before he goes out of frame, he looks back once over his left shoulder.

Höll said the footage he retrieved from the backpackers and houses in Cavalcade Road had incorrect time stamps, so he had to note the correct times, based on cellphone network time for each. 

In these first videos, Mihalik is minutes away from being assassinated.  

Man approaching a car, as seen through cctv images
CCTV footage from lawyer Pete Mihalik's murder.
Supplied

Still on the backpackers' camera, Mihalik's black Mercedes-Benz SUV with rounded back detail comes into frame behind a silver grey Polo VW with tinted windows. 

With metres for the cars to travel to the intersection and the shooting, court adjourned for lunch on a cliffhanger. 

Mihalik was shot in the head on 30 October 2018 as he powered to the final stretch to his children's school, Reddam House, in Green Point.

His son was hit in the neck by a bullet fragment, leaving his teenage daughter screaming for help.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti are on trial for murder, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. They have pleaded not guilty.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pete mihalkcape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
11% - 1242 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
47% - 5402 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
38% - 4349 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
4% - 413 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.25
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,791.88
-0.0%
Silver
20.46
-0.7%
Palladium
2,281.62
+1.2%
Platinum
963.50
+1.8%
Brent Crude
97.40
+1.1%
Top 40
64,681
+2.4%
All Share
71,338
+2.3%
Resource 10
65,876
+2.2%
Industrial 25
87,106
+2.9%
Financial 15
16,009
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22222.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo