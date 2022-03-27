CCTV footage reveals moments before Dr George Koboka is shot dead

CCTV footage shows a Soweto doctor was shot and killed as patients waited to see him.

The patients are seen running out of the surgery.

The doctor was killed a week after patients at his surgery were robbed of their cellphones.

The Soweto doctor killed on Friday in Diepkloof was shot and killed as patients waited outside his office to see him.



CCTV footage from the incident shows a group of men entering Dr George Koboka's surgery, walking past the waiting patients to his office, and then shooting him while panicked patients run out.

In the video, a man in a blue hat, wearing a mask, is seeing sanitising his hands and walking into the surgery.



He is followed into the surgery by a man in a yellow shirt and another in blue pants. The fourth man, wearing a mask, is seen lingering outside.

Inside the surgery, the man in the blue hat speaks to the receptionists and then walks past the waiting patients and straight to the doctor's offices.

He stands at the door and says something to his accomplices, who are now standing at the door of the surgery.

The man in the yellow shirt closes the door, says something to the receptionist, and walks to towards the doctor's office as he reaches for something under his shirt.

As he makes his way towards the doctor's office, the accomplice in blue assumes door duty and prevents people from coming inside.

At this point, the patients are uneasy. One stands, and then sits, while another moves further from the door of the doctor's office.

The man in a yellow shirt and the one in a blue hat walk inside the doctor's office.

A few seconds later, the patients, one who is carrying a child, are seen running out of the surgery. Another cowers under the receptionist's desk.





The man in the yellow shirt walks out of the doctor's office, gun in hand, and the doctor's office door then closes. He goes back, opens it, and the man in the blue hat emerges.

They then run out of the surgery.

Once outside, the man in the mask, who had been lingering about, joins them and they all flee.

Koboka's murder comes a week after a group of men stormed his surgery and robbed patients of their cellphones.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said three people - aged 23, 28 and 33 - have since been arrested for the murder, while one is still at large.

They are expected to appear in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Monday.