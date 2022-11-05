Cease and desist: Carl Niehaus gets lawyer's letter after 'inciteful' Twitter attack on News24's Karyn Maughan

Carl Niehaus received a cease and desist letter for " inciteful" tweets aimed at News24 legal journalist, Karyn Maughan.

He ca lled her a "dog" that needs to be kicked harder.

He has been given until noon on Monday to retract and apologise.

One of former president Jacob Zuma's most loyal supporters, Carl Niehaus, has been given until noon on Monday to retract and apologise for attacking News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on social media platform, Twitter.



A cease and desist letter was sent to Niehaus on Friday after he tweeted: "We must keep on kicking this dog harder so that her owner who pays her, comes out."

The tweet was in response to Maughan's tweet on the parliamentary fitness inquiry of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and it contained a reference to Zuma's private prosecution of Maughan and State advocate Billy Downer last month. In the private prosecution, he has accused the pair of breaking the law because Downer shared court documents with Maughan.

He also accused Maughan of being an "unethical journalist" who engaged in "Stratcom-like smear campaigns". Stratcom was a police unit set up in the media to spread false narratives against enemies of the apartheid government.



Attorney Tshego Khunou of Willem De Klerk Attorneys said Niehaus was not only trying to dehumanise Maughan but put her at risk by telling his followers to "keep on kicking" her.

According to the letter, Niehaus' "conduct in calling on your 190 000-odd followers to 'keep on kicking' Ms Maughan, who is referred to as a dog, was clearly intended to dehumanise and insult Ms Maughan, but moreover to incite physical violence against her. Your ongoing campaign against Ms Maughan constitutes an unlawful infringement of her dignity and reputation, places her at risk of physical harm, and amounts to a contravention of the Protection from Harassment Act 17 of 2011."

Niehaus' conduct is especially egregious, Khunou said, considering the alarming levels of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa, "not to mention the global escalation in killings of female journalists".

Niehaus also received backlash from those concerned with his reference to physical harm.

He responded with another tweet:

"There is a centuries old English saying, 'kick the dog until the owner comes out'. You deliberately miss-represent what I am saying.

"To use another English saying: 'Journalism has gone to the dogs'! - Eish, you illiterate hacks are going to say that I am calling you dogs!"

In the letter, Khunou told Niehaus: "The fact that you later attempted to neutralise the meaning of your tweet with reference to an 'old English saying' simply reinforces the demeaning and inciteful nature thereof."

"We...demand...that you immediately retract your inciteful and damaging tweet...and issue an unconditional apology to Ms Maughan. We further demand an undertaking that you will cease and desist from further unlawfully harassing, insulting and defaming Ms Maughan on any platform whatsoever."

Niehaus faces a punitive costs order if he fails to comply.



