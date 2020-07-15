28m ago

add bookmark

Cecil John Rhodes statue: No arrests as police probe who chopped off bust's head in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • A case has been opened at the Rondebosch police station.
  • The statue at Rhodes Memorial was found with its head missing on Monday.
  • The SA National Park's regional spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton confirmed the incident of vandalism.

Western Cape police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after the head of a Cecil John Rhodes statue was chopped off in Cape Town this week.

According to the police, the case was opened at the Rondebosch police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the police are still investigating and that no one has been arrested.

ALSO READ | Paul Kruger statue defaced again

It was discovered on Monday that the statue at Rhodes Memorial had been missing its head.

On Tuesday, SA National Park's regional spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton confirmed the statue had been vandalised this week.

"We did discover the vandalism of the statue," Howard-Clayton told News24.

"It must have happened sometime between the 12th or the 13th, either in the evening of the 12th or the morning of the 13th," she added.

Rhodes' statue is situated on the memorial site, in Devil's Peak in Cape Town.

In 2015, the nose of the bust was also cut off during Rhodes Must Fall protests, which were led by UCT students calling for the decolonisation of higher education and academic institution environments.

In 2018, the nose was restored by a local artist and historian.

Related Links
Cecil John Rhodes statue in Cape Town vandalised, head chopped off
Rhodes will go - Oxford college backs statue removal
Rhodes Must Fall: South Africans must be proud, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh says as Oxford protests resurface
Read more on:
cape town
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 693 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2411 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 2810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo