Cele appeals for calm, patience amid investigation into murder of ANC councillor in Mpumalanga

Police Minister Bheki Cele has appealed for calm and patience amid calls for the arrest of Mpumalanga ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu's killers.

Cele addressed journalists outside the slain councillor's home on Monday, where he was joined by national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, among other officials.

The minister said the investigating officers must be given enough time to build a watertight case against the suspects.

"The investigating team will have to do thorough work. By the time those people get arrested, they should not be arrested for withdrawal or acquittal.

[LISTEN] Minister of Police Gen Bheki Cele speaking outside the family home of slain Piet Retief Councillor who was shot and killed in a hail of bullets along with two acquaintances. Cele says @SAPoliceService have to be better supported at a national level to make arrests. pic.twitter.com/qpmbUWdz2c — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 16, 2023

"While it's a difficult thing [to do] and the family and community ask the question, we have to [investigate thoroughly]. At the end of the day, results must tell that the work has been done thoroughly," added Cele.

Mthembu, 36, his mechanic, and another man were shot in Mkhondo on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mduli said three armed men shot them.

The gunmen fired several shots at Mthembu and his friend, who was inside a bakkie he and the mechanic had travelled in.

"The mechanic did not escape the shooting as he was shot by the same suspects whilst in the yard as well. Thereafter, the three suspects fled in an unknown direction," said Mduli.

Cele added Mpumalanga police identified "gaps" and considered adopting measures used in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal to address political killings.

"We will be using the same multidisciplinary approach, which we hope will not take too long to crack the case," he said.