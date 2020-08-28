55m ago

add bookmark

Cele calls for calm in Eldorado Park as angry residents demand release of arrested leader

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of slain teenager Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park. 
  • He said an IPID investigation was under way into allegations that Julies was killed by police.
  • Angry residents demanded justice for the teen and called for one of their arrested leaders to be released.

Angry residents of Eldorado Park called for one of their leaders to be released from police custody following unrest in the area after the death of a 16-year-old boy. 

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area amid fury over the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Bradley Julies.

The teenager was shot and killed, allegedly by Eldorado Park police, on Wednesday night. 

Joined by Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and officials from the SA Human Rights Commission, Cele sat with Julies' family to convey his condolences and get details surrounding the boy's death. 

When Cele arrived at the home, the teenager's parents were out making arrangements for their child's burial.

His mother later arrived and sat with the minister. 

ALSO READ | Eldorado Park residents protest, vent anger at police after boy is killed

Community members came out in numbers with placards, singing and chanting "we want justice" and "coloured lives matter", as Cele engaged with the family.

They alleged that cops in the area were known for terrorising the community. 

Addressing the crowd following a meeting with the family, Cele called for calm and said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) would investigate what had happened.

Cele said once investigations were complete, feedback would be given to the community. 

"We hope they will find what happened and then we will be able to report to the community, but we won't spare anybody. Whoever has committed the crime will have to face the law, it doesn't matter who that person is," Cele said.

He said the head of IPID would also visit the family to avoid the police interfering with the case. 

The minister has called on those with information on the case to bring it to IPID.

Cele said no member of the police has been suspended, but the IPID investigation would inform the action against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing. 

But the community said if the police wanted calm, then their leader, Majiet Amien, arrested for "inciting violence", had to be released. 

Cele said authorities were engaging with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with regard to Amien.

Amien's uncle, Adam Adams, who was present in the crowd, told News24 that Amien had been called in for a "meeting" by the police. When he arrived at the station, he was arrested. 

"They stopped his bakkie outside the police station, they took him out of the bakkie, and locked him up. They say a public prosecutor made a case against him. Majiet is a community worker. 

"As far as I know, he tried to stop the community members from throwing stones at police," the uncle said. 

Community member Sophalene Fernandez added: "Majiet is disabled, how can he be accused of public violence? He is disabled, so how can you lock up a disabled person because he's our leader? It is not fair." 

Fernandez said the community would not stop protesting until Amien was released.

Related Links
Some measure of calm in Eldorado Park after violent clashes following teen's death
Parents of Eldorado Park teen, allegedly killed by cops, want justice
Ramaphosa offers condolences to family of slain teen Nathaniel Julies
Read more on:
bheki celejohannesburgprotests
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1538 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 3887 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+2.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.10
(+1.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.71
(+2.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(+1.71)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.60)
Gold
1969.39
(+2.16)
Silver
27.58
(+2.50)
Platinum
933.00
(+1.46)
Brent Crude
45.63
(-1.21)
Palladium
2206.00
(+2.67)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo