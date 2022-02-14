38m ago

add bookmark

Cele claims Malema and Sitole tried to hatch a plot to remove him

Jan Gerber
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says EFF leader Julius Malema tried to hatch a plot with national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to remove him.
  • Several MPs, including Malema, called for Cele's removal in the debate on last week's SONA.
  • Malema dared Cele to repeat his accusation outside Parliament and Cele said he would.

Under-pressure Police Minister Bheki Cele says EFF leader Julius Malema tried to hatch a plot with national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to have him removed from his position.

Cele dropped this bombshell at the start of his contribution to the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday. It was not part of his prepared speech.

Several opposition speakers said it was untenable that Cele continued in Cabinet given the findings of the report into the July unrest against him - Malema among them.

Cele said Malema met with Sitole on 10 December 2020 in Pretoria, where "the plot was hashed that I [Cele] must be changed".

"It is not a surprise he [Malema] comes here and changes a Cabinet he does not have. The Honourable Malema will have to wait, win an election, have a Cabinet and appoint the Cabinet," he added.

READ | Sitole going, Cele moving?

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu objected, saying Cele "cast aspersions on the Honourable Malema, the commander-in-chief".

"He must, of course, be removed because he is useless," added Shivambu to which ANC MP Bheki Radebe objected, saying it was "offence language" to call a minister "useless".

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said Shivambu had raised a point of order and then broke the rules himself.

Malema then added Cele must repeat his statement outside Parliament, where he is not protected by parliamentary privilege.

"I will repeat it on Friday at 12 when I give the crime stats," an unperturbed Cele retorted.

READ | Stand-off between Cele, Sitole could lead to constitutional changes in appointment of top cop

Last year, Ramaphosa appointed a panel of experts to probe the reasons behind the July 2021 unrest. Last week, the Presidency released the panel's report.

"The police failed to stop the rioting and looting in July 2021. The reasons for this failure are complex and sometimes not of their making. In some instances, they did not get any intelligence upon which to plan operations," read the report.

The report was scathing of Ramaphosa's executive, stating the lines between the executive authorities and security services seemed blurred.

"Dysfunctional relationships between ministers and their senior leadership teams in the departments in some cases impeded synergy in the flow of intelligence which affected decision-making," noted the report.

malema
EFF leader Julius Malema
Gallo Images Sharon Seretlo

Cele said in his speech the July unrest could have been worse and the security cluster was functional.

"Chairperson, allow me to reiterate and reaffirm our strong position as the security cluster, without fear of contradiction that there is no threat to the stability of this country. I repeat, there is no threat to the stability of this country!"

He admitted some components of the security services might be limping but insisted they were not down and out.

"Could they [the unrest] have been prevented? Maybe? Could they have been worse? Certainly! Could those tasked with safeguarding this country, done better? Of course yes!"

Cele said there was a "systematic and deliberate erosion of the country's security apparatus over the years" and it would take some time to clean up.

READ | Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to sack Cele

As he concluded, he was heckled by EFF MPs but said he had to tell the truth to the people.

"It is important that they know what you did on December 10," Cele said, apparently to Malema.

After he concluded, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi spoke out of order.

"You have messed up the police! That's a fact!" he said to Cele.

The relationship between Cele and Sitole has long been strained and Sitole is hanging on to his position by a thread.  

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemakehla sitolebheki celeparliamentsona 2022politicsunrest
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 831 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 5383 votes
I don't know
9% - 624 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.11
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,862.00
+0.2%
Silver
23.74
+0.7%
Palladium
2,344.00
+1.3%
Platinum
1,029.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,131
-0.8%
All Share
75,765
-0.8%
Resource 10
78,333
+0.9%
Industrial 25
91,419
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,786
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo