Cele confirms that KwaSizabantu Mission is being investigated

Azarrah Karrim
Bheki Cele, Minister of Police.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed the existence an investigation into KwaSizabantu Mission, but did not give details.
  • He said he was also aware of people who have "raised matters" with the mission.
  • This follows News24's extensive investigation into allegations of rape, abuse and financial crimes at the mission.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is aware of an investigation into KwaSizabantu Mission, as well as people who have "raised matters" with the mission.

READ | CRL Rights Commission launches official probe, urges former members to come forward

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Cele answered a question posed by News24 regarding allegations of rape, abuse and financial crimes levelled against the mission’s leaders and some followers.

"There are stories [of KwaSizabantu] that I know are being investigated and I am not going to be talking about the investigation that is going on. They have not been finalised," Cele said.

READ | Spur cuts ties with KwaSizabantu

"Many things have been said. I have seen the statement by KwaSizabantu themselves, praying that people are not saying wrong things about them.

"But yes, there are people [who] have relationships with KwaSizabantu that have raised matters with the mission of KwaSizabantu," Cele said.

News24 published an extensive investigation into the mission last week, detailing the experiences of women who had been raped and abused by members of the mission.

The investigation also revealed that the Hawks were probing allegations of financial crimes to enrich leaders of the mission.

EXCLUSIVE | Exodus: Uncovering sexual crimes and missing millions at a KZN 'cult'
