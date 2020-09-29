1h ago

add bookmark

Cele denies being at KwaSizabantu after former member recalls seeing minister and 'his hat'

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
GCIS
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele denies having any personal relationships at, or visiting, KwaSizabantu Mission.
  • A former member recalls seeing Cele "and his hat" at the mission in the early 2000s.
  • Cele also denied being at KwaSizabantu when News24 posed the question at a media briefing last week.

Bheki Cele has denied that he attended any event or has any personal relationship with the KwaSizabantu Mission in KwaZulu-Natal.

The police minister made the denial after a former member said he had seen Cele at the mission some years back.

READ | Cele confirms that KwaSizabantu Mission is being investigated

Speaking on Cape Talk on Monday, Sipho Hlongwane, a former member, said he had seen some prominent politicians during his time at the mission.

"I remember Bheki Cele and his hat very clearly in my mind there," Hlongwane told host Lester Kiewit.

He also told News24 that he remembered Cele attending a conference at the mission in the early 2000s.

Following Hlongwane's interview, News24 approached the minister for comment - for a second time.

"Minister [Cele] once again says he has absolutely no personal relationship with anyone from this mission, has never attended any event there. Nor has he been on a personal or official visit to the church," spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

News24 previously asked Cele about his relationship with the mission during a media briefing last week.

Cele responded by saying he "know[s] nobody" at the mission.

"I have no personal understanding. KwaSizabantu, I only know it as I drive past. It's a mission we grew up knowing, I still know it [but] I've never been there," Cele previously said.

KwaSizabantu Mission stands accused of gross human rights abuses, as well as financial crimes, spanning a number of years.

News24 published an extensive exposé on the mission, detailing allegations of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, as well as money laundering at the mission.

The church has been described as a "cult" by former members, who opened up about their experiences at the mission.

ALSO READ | KwaSizabantu: A first glimpse into how independent review panel will deal with abuse claims

KwaSizabantu has broadly denied that it is a cult, saying the allegations levelled against it and its leaders are part of a "smear campaign".

It says it has done nothing wrong.

The mission has since established an independent review panel to investigate the claims.

Related Links
KwaSizabantu: A first glimpse into how independent review panel will deal with abuse claims
KwaSizabantu: A first glimpse into how independent review panel will deal with abuse claims
'Some of that happened to me too' – journalist Sipho Hlongwane on growing up at KwaSizabantu
Read more on:
kwasizabantu missionsipho hlongwanebheki celekwazulu-natalcrimeculthuman rights abuse
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1561 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 8478 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1047 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.93
(+0.35)
ZAR/GBP
21.75
(+0.70)
ZAR/EUR
19.88
(-0.00)
ZAR/AUD
12.07
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.69)
Gold
1890.29
(+0.41)
Silver
24.01
(+1.14)
Platinum
885.00
(+0.62)
Brent Crude
42.88
(+1.08)
Palladium
2295.00
(+1.88)
All Share
54686.67
(-0.06)
Top 40
50512.46
(-0.13)
Financial 15
9985.42
(+0.54)
Industrial 25
73704.78
(-0.39)
Resource 10
54313.93
(-0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo