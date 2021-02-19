1h ago

add bookmark

Cele had 'broad discussion' with Zuma at Nkandla - but 'didn't drink the tea'

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele said his visit to Nkandla saw him have a "broad discussion" with former president Jacob Zuma on Thursday.
  • He said they spoke about "several things" regarding government and the party.
  • The DA said the party would lay an ethics complaint against Cele.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday said his visit to Nkandla saw him have a "broad discussion" with former president Jacob Zuma - and he "surely did not drink the tea".

He said the aim was to "find [a] solution before those other times where you find yourself crossing the line, having a problem that you could have stopped".

"It was that kind of talk," he said at a media briefing on the release of the quarterly crime statistics.

He said they spoke about "several things" regarding government and the party, "including all other things that are prevailing, but more so for me to be able to report back".

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone on Friday called on Cele to clarify in which capacity he met with Zuma.

"It is highly irregular and unprecedented for a Police Minister to have 'tea parties' with someone who many believe should be locked up in a police holding cell for being in contempt of court," she said in a statement.

"Minister Cele supposedly met with Zuma in his capacity as an ANC NEC member. However, it is no coincidence that the Minister was sent by the ANC to meet with Zuma given the fact that the matter of the former president's contempt of the Constitutional Court relates very closely to Cele's portfolio as Police Minister."

READ HERE | ‘I’m not part of any ANC factions’: Malema speaks out on Zuma tea party

She said it "once again demonstrates the ANC's disregard for the separation of party and state", and that the party would lay an ethics complaint against Cele.

"Further, if Cele did not meet with Zuma in his capacity as Police Minister, why did he arrive at Nkandla with a police convoy paid for by the taxpayer? If public funds were involved in this meeting, the money must be reimbursed and the details of the meeting should be made public."

READ | The great tea party fightback

Cele said he "did not visit a person who has been arrested for not appearing [before the] commission".

"It's because maybe this is a high profile [matter]. There are many cases where we maybe visit if you can make a contribution to prevent that thing to happen before it happens and becomes a disaster - if it does become a disaster," he said.

He visited Zuma to "speak to the former president to raise some concerns that were raised, to hear his concerns and see where to take those forward".

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR | Tea with Zuma: Malema's intentions are clear

He added that "even when we campaign, we are allowed to use these state cars", and that he "would not have taken an Uber to go and see the former president".

"So I took the cars that are there."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natasha mazzonejacob zumabheki celepolitics
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R120K each
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 1048 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1244 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 6528 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.64
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.52
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(-0.64)
ZAR/AUD
11.51
(-1.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.50)
Gold
1779.47
(+0.38)
Silver
27.39
(+1.87)
Platinum
1284.00
(+2.18)
Brent Crude
62.59
(-0.71)
Palladium
2361.00
(+0.38)
All Share
67053.78
(+0.72)
Top 40
61727.76
(+0.85)
Financial 15
12366.35
(+0.09)
Industrial 25
89746.59
(+0.97)
Resource 10
66227.65
(+0.90)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo