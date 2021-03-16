42m ago

Cele, Hawks withdraw bid to appeal ruling that Norma Mngoma's arrest was unlawful

Jeanette Chabalala
Norma Mngoma.
Phill Magakoe, Gallo Images
  • The police minister and the Hawks have withdrawn their urgent bid to appeal a ruling that the arrest of Norma Mngoma was unlawful. 
  • The notice of withdrawal was filed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. 
  • No reasons were given for the withdrawal.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Hawks have withdrawn their urgent bid to appeal a Gauteng High Court finding that the arrest of Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, was unlawful. 

The notice of withdrawal was signed on 11 March. No reasons were given.  

News24 previously reported that, in appeal papers lodged at the court on 4 March, lawyers for Cele, the Hawks, and officers involved in Mngoma's arrest, expressed an intention to appeal Judge Cassim Sardiwalla's ruling. 

At the time, they argued that Mngoma's case was not urgent and should have been dismissed on that basis.

Mngoma was arrested for allegedly trashing a luxury car that belonged to a friend of her husband. Sardiwalla found that the decisions by Mpumalanga Hawks officers, Captain Kenneth Mavuso and Sergeant Norton Ndabeni, to apply for and execute a warrant for her arrest in July last year was unlawful. 

He ordered that all the information the officers obtained from her devices after they unlawfully seized them must be restored to her.

The judge said: 

It appears in this matter that the arresting officers abused their powers and positions as members of the Hawks, presumably to avenge a wrong or perceived wrong as complained and alleged by Mr Gigaba and not for any lawful purpose… the warrant was obtained for ulterior purpose.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

