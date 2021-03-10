22m ago

add bookmark

Cele learnt 'by chance' the police has not processed DNA evidence in 2 months

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
GCIS
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele only learnt last week that the police had not been processing any DNA evidence in the past two months.
  • This while the forensic case backlog continues to grow, standing at more than 172 000 cases last Tuesday.
  • Cele said supply chain management was the problem.

Police Minister Bheki Cele only learnt last week that the police's National Forensic Science Laboratories (NFSL) has not processed any DNA samples for the past two months.

Last week, the Portfolio Committee on Police heard from Major-General Edward Ngokha, head of the NFSL, that it had not done any processing during January and February.

This while the police's forensic case backlog continues to mount.

READ | Western Cape top cop facing misconduct probe over 'disrespectful' social media posts about Sitole

In November last year, Cele told the committee the backlog was 117 738 cases. At that meeting, the police also presented a plan to eradicate the backlog.

However at the end of December, the backlog was 142 504 cases, according to Mark Rogers of the National Forensics Oversight and Ethics Board (NFDD).

Last Tuesday, it stood at 172 787 cases, according to Ngokha.

Meeting

The committee was "horrified" - as committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson put it - and organised a follow-up meeting on Wednesday.

This meeting did little to allay the committee's concerns, in fact, quite the contrary.

Cele told the committee he visited Cape Town last week after two police officers were shot and killed. He said:

"Fortunately, our police did a very good job - arrested a person there. And that person was properly linked to one of the victims because we found a cellphone of one of our members in the hands of this criminal. But one other thing that we found, was a bloody T-shirt on this criminal."

In a discussion with the police's Western Cape management, they were asked to fast-track the processing of the DNA evidence for the case.

"For the first time, for the first time, I heard that in the whole Republic of South Africa, in the whole Republic of South Africa, there are no chemicals to deal with the DNA in South African police laboratories.

"No one has reported it before. One heard it by chance."

READ | All four of Eastern Cape SAPS' helicopters are out of order

Cele added "50% of our problems as police" were caused by supply chain management, and the DNA problem was indicative of that.

"And if they are not fixed - this supply chain management issues - we are not going to be able to deal with our primary work of combating, preventing, investigating and upholding the law."

In a recent answer to a written parliamentary question signed off by both Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, "financial constraints" and the Covid-19 lockdown were provided as the reasons for the backlog.   

In November, Cele said it was because of "a lot of corruption".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapstina joemat-petterssonbheki celeparliament
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4843 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3209 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.17
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
21.06
(+0.72)
ZAR/EUR
18.04
(+0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(+0.83)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.72)
Gold
1715.78
(+0.02)
Silver
25.96
(+0.27)
Platinum
1188.82
(+2.21)
Brent Crude
67.28
(-1.06)
Palladium
2278.26
(-0.19)
All Share
68516.99
(-0.20)
Top 40
62886.16
(-0.34)
Financial 15
13035.03
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
88066.98
(-0.27)
Resource 10
70217.98
(-1.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

09 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo