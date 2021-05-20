1h ago

add bookmark

Cele on relationship with Sitole: 'We don't drink coffee together', but we work together

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole. (Jan Gerber/News24)
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole. (Jan Gerber/News24)
  • Bheki Cele said he doesn't drink coffee with Khehla Sitole, but they work together.
  • Opposition MPs condemned Cele's relationship with Sitole.
  • Cele expressed his concern about the killing of police officers.

Police Minister Bheki Cele doesn't drink his morning coffee with national commissioner Khehla Sitole, but their working relationship is just fine.

Cele delivered his budget vote speech to a virtual mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

During the debate, EFF MP Henry Shembeni said Cele is "obsessed with inflating his ego" and is picking "unnecessary fights" with Sitole, rather than fighting crime.

ALSO READ | Cele admits police 'not out of the woods yet' on forensic backlog, which stands at over 200 000 cases

"If you had any dignity left, you would resign, Mr Cele," said Shembeni.

DA MP Okkie Terblanche urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the "conflict" between Cele and Sitole.

"They must focus on their own roles and responsibilities. The department's credibility and performance are at stake," he said.

"It's time to up your game, Mr Minister."

Responding to the debate, Cele said:

Unfortunately, honourable Shembeni and honourable Terblanche were in the police service. They should have done much better when they were there, rather than stand here [on] the mountain now and shout to the highest mountain when they did not do anything to improve the organisation.

"We work with the commissioner – definitely. We don't drink coffee together, but we wake up in the morning, and we know we have a job. So, they should just hold their horses and stop. We know what we are doing, and we'll continue to do our work from here."

In recent months, Cele and Sitole have been locked in a power struggle.

They have butted heads over senior appointments and disciplinary action, including Sitole's pursuit of misconduct charges against former Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs.

Cele recommended to Ramaphosa in February that he institute an inquiry into Sitole's fitness for office.

ALSO READ | Crime stats: The numbers you need to know

When Cele briefed the media after his budget vote speech, Sitole sat alongside him.

Cele dedicated his budget vote speech to slain police officers.

"Chairperson, I want to reiterate the seriousness of the barbaric acts of the killing of police officers. This is one crime that must be elevated, challenged and highly publicised," he said.

"In fact, there must be a national call for the perpetrators of this crime to be arrested and never see sunrise nor sunset. In the first three months of this year, 24 police officers were killed. Indeed there must be a national outcry."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentsapskhehla sitolebheki cele
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 1992 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
18% - 7746 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

14h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

14h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.98
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,876.50
+0.4%
Silver
27.79
+0.2%
Palladium
2,866.25
-0.2%
Platinum
1,203.26
+0.8%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,068
+0.5%
All Share
66,124
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,509
-0.2%
Industrial 25
83,655
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,729
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo