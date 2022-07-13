27m ago

add bookmark

Cele on SAPS tattoo comments: 'It's part of the recruitment policy, I don't know why it is making noise'

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele address residents of Lahlumlenze, Nomzamo in Orlando East.
Police Minister Bheki Cele address residents of Lahlumlenze, Nomzamo in Orlando East.
Photo by Christopher Moagi
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police do not hire candidates who have tattoos because "they have a tendency of being gangsters".
  • Cele told Radio 702 on Wednesday the no-tattoo rule was contained in SAPS' recruitment policy.
  • His statement came after he assured residents that police visibility in Orlando East would be improved after 16 people were killed in an attack on a tavern.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he doesn't understand why there is "noise" following his comment that a person with tattoos can't join the police.

Cele spoke on The Clement Manyathela Show on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning.

"It is one of the standard operations of the police that when you have tattoos, you don't join the police," Cele said.

The SAPS recruitment policy states that members should "not have a tattoo which will be visible if the person wears a uniform".

The radio interview came after Cele made comments about tattoos during a visit to Soweto. He assured residents of Orlando East that police visibility in the area would be improved after unknown gunmen killed 16 people in a mass shooting at an Orlando tavern on Sunday morning.

Twenty-three people were shot inside the Mdlalose tavern in Orlando East.

Twelve were killed on the scene, four more died in hospital, and eight wounded patrons were still recovering in surgical wards in nearby hospitals.

READ | Cele brings in top dogs for door-to-door blitz on illegal guns as families recall Soweto massacre

Cele said the police would recruit and select suitable candidates to serve as police officers. He said all applicants would be subjected to fitness, psychometric and integrity testing, as well as medical evaluations during the recruitment, selection and enlistment process.

"When you have a tattoo, we don't hire you because you have a tendency of being a gangster," he said at the time.

On Wednesday, during his interview, Manyathela asked the minister if he believed people with tattoos tended to be gangsters.

Cele said he had raised the issue before that job seekers couldn't join the police if they had tattoos.

The minister said:

… it has been announced time and again. I think on the [recruitment policy] list of dos and don'ts, I think it is number eight. It is part of the recruitment policy. I don't know why it is making noise at the present moment.

When Manyathela pressed him on the issue, Cele said: "I said you don't join. That kind of policy came from that understanding. I was repeating what has been said time and again. If you ask me personally, I have my own thinking on that, but there (in Soweto), I was announcing why you can't join when you have tattoos."

Manyathela again asked: "So, in the recruitment policy, it says no tattoos because people with tattoos tend to be gangsters?"

"I understood it to be the reason. If somebody told you otherwise, that's okay," Cele responded.

Cele also said he could not decide if the policy was sensible, adding that it would need to be looked at.

A female officer had previously been under fire after she reportedly shared an image of herself while in police uniform with a visible tattoo, on her Instagram.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celegautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
10% - 354 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
77% - 2671 votes
SA was never ready
12% - 423 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.01
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.21
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.06
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.49
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,724.95
-0.1%
Silver
19.07
+0.7%
Palladium
1,987.00
-2.2%
Platinum
844.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
59,738
-2.0%
All Share
65,831
-2.0%
Resource 10
60,701
-1.2%
Industrial 25
80,960
-2.5%
Financial 15
14,561
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo