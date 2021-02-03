1h ago

Cele promises heavy police deployment if 'gang violence' escalates in Cape Town

Marvin Charles
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Police are on high alert as fears grow of a full scale gang war in Kraaifontein.
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says reinforcements will be called in should the violence escalate. 
  • Cele was adamant arrests would be made for the apparent hit on alleged gang leader William "Red" Stevens.

With fears growing of a full-scale gang war breaking out in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, Police Minister Bheki Cele is adamant that arrests will be made in the case of alleged crime boss William "Red" Stevens. 

Stevens was shot dead outside his home on Monday night.

Cele said that, should violence escalate, they would have more officers on the ground. "... we have the leeway of using members of the SA National Defence Force, if that call is made and violence continues in that area, we will activate the reinforcement."

Stevens was one of three suspects arrested in December last year in connection with the murder of international steroid smuggler, Brian Wainstein, on 18 August 2017.

His co-accused are Mark Lifman and Jerome "Donkie" Booysen.The three were due to appear in court next week.At the time of his shooting, Stevens and his co-accused were out on bail of R100 000 each.

Videos emerged on social media, which appeared to show rival gangs involved in a gunfight on Tuesday night following the death of Stevens.

Residents are fearful that a full scale gang war could breakout in the area.News24 reported earlier that Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz had called for calm. 

Cele was visiting the Western Cape after several violent incidents took place in the Cape Flats over the weekend. 

Three gunmen shot six people in a shack in Khayelitsha on Saturday evening. Five died on the scene, with a sixth currently in hospital.

According to police, the victims were aged between 29 and 36.

They were apparently inside a friend's home when the suspects brazenly started shooting.

In another incident, police are investigating a shooting, which left three people dead and one injured in Ravensmead. "It looks like two more people have been shot and killed and there is a suspicion the second shooting was a retaliation of the six people who were shot," said Cele.

"The other station, Ravensmead, there was a shooting and we can confirm that an arrest was made; we expect to arrest two more."

