Cele: Whole justice sector needs to push back against 'unelected gangsters co-governing'

Jan Gerber
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
GCIS
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele says the whole justice sector is needed to push back against gangsters "co-governing" the country.
  • He is awaiting a report on why top detective Charl Kinnear didn't receive protection before he will pronounce on the case.
  • He says there seems to be a growing relationship between gangsterism in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

It cannot be allowed that South Africa seems to be "co-governed by unelected gangsters", Police Minister Bheki Cele has said, and urged the justice sector to push back.

Cele was interviewed by News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson in a live broadcast on Friday morning where he said the rot in the Western Cape goes deep, to the extent that it appears there is not only collusion with the police and gangsters, but also prosecutors.

"If we need to send the trains and the buses to take those police [in the Western Cape] to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, and take others down there, let it be," Cele said.

He said the depth of the problem in the Western Cape does not only require action by the police, but "everybody needs to get on board" and the community needs to "unshackle themselves from the claws of the gangsters".

The extent of the problem is perhaps best illustrated by the recent killing of top detective Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was allegedly assassinated as he arrived at his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on 18 September. He was reportedly close to a breakthrough in a "guns to gangs" syndicate with its tentacles in the police's Central Firearms Registry (CFR). This is viewed as a threat to the murky underworld and corrupt police officials.

News24 reported earlier that he had received several threats to his life. He reported that an element in crime intelligence was involved. Yet, his protection was withdrawn in December last year.

At a briefing of the Portfolio Committee on Police this Tuesday, Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole said according to the police's current policy framework, the person with the authority to withdraw protection is the police commissioner.

However, Kinnear wasn't under formally approved protection.

He said when there is a perceived threat to an officer, the officer is placed on preliminary protection, while crime intelligence investigates whether it is a low, medium, or high risk. When this determination has been made, the officer is placed under the requisite protection, with the national commissioner's approval.

Sitole said he appointed a lieutenant-general to investigate why Kinnear wasn't protected, and has received a preliminary report. He said the final report is still awaited, at which point more light will be shed on why Kinnear wasn't receiving protection.

Refuse

On Friday, Cele again said Kinnear wasn't under formal protection, but also said: "I refuse to take that answer," adding that he also refuses to pronounce on the matter until the report is finalised.

He said if criminals with grenades were found hanging around his house, he would expect to receive protection.

"But I don't want to pre-empt the issues around the matter."

He said there have also been threats to detectives investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, and they are receiving protection.

Basson asked whether it is possible to defeat gangsterism if a senior detective like Kinnear is murdered.

He replied it was not optional to defeat it.

Basson referred to Nafiz Modack's appearance at court in Kempton Park earlier this week in what seemed like a scene from a mobster movie – where heavily armed bodyguards arrived in luxury vehicles. Court was halted briefly amid reports of a gun threat, and continued later.

Modack, along with Anwa Gallie, and Sergeant Lesiba Rodney Masoga of the Norwood police station in Johannesburg, are charged with fraud, defeating the ends of justice, and violations of the Firearms Control Act.

Cele said he did not see the footage, but it must not be repeated.

Cele continued: "It looks like there is a growing relationship between the gangsterism in the Western Cape and Gauteng."

He said if this is not pushed back – not only by the police but by the entire justice system – South Africa would be like countries he can't name where gangsters have literally taken over.

"I have raised the issue that we have begun co-governing with unelected gangsters," he said. "It cannot be allowed. There should be push back."

Read more on:
sapsbheki celecrime
