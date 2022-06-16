Celebrating Youth Day: SA's 'young people are the present', facing real challenges 'in the now'

Youth Day marks 46 years since the Soweto uprising in South Africa.

Youths across the country say they fear there's no future for them in SA.

Many say racism is to blame for their bleak future.

As the country commemorates 46 years since the Soweto uprising, South African youth are adamant that there is no future for them in a country plagued by economic hardship, poor leadership, and violent crime.

Youth Day commemorates the thousands of young people from Soweto who took to the streets in 1976, to protest against a directive from the then-Bantu education department that Afrikaans had to be used as a medium of instruction in secondary schools.

News24 spoke to several youths across the country to find out what exactly Youth Day means to them.

North West resident Anita Mkhabela,25, who recently graduated from the University of Zululand, said even though she was hopeful about the future, whether there was a future for the country's youth remained to be seen.

"It's been years now. We've been promised jobs and education for all, but still the unemployment among youth is at an all-time low," Mkhabela said.

Mkhabela said:

There are still so many people struggling to get into tertiary institutions to make a life for themselves, but after we spend years studying, when we leave, getting into the job market is near impossible and sometimes depressing.

She said basic needs, such as internet access, have become a daily problem as many people battle a range of socio-economic issues.



"This is another serious problem in our communities that needs to be addressed by working together to fight against crime. We need to protect one another. Only then will we be able to further our lives in this world. I still believe South African youth have a place in this world. We just need to shift our mindset," she added.

In the Eastern Cape, Kea Letwebe, 26, said she moved to Cape Town after school to pursue a career in accounting.

'Racism must fall'

"Just getting into a university has been depressing. Black people are not respected; doesn't matter which province you are in. I thought I'd escape the racism from my hometown, but every day I'm reminded that the colour of my skin will always mean missed opportunities for me," Letwebe said.

She stressed that racism was a big obstacle for many youths and said that to bring about real change in the country, "racism must fall, it must go".

"It's what is holding this country back. Fuck the colour of your skin. We are all here on this earth for a purpose and we all just want to succeed in life. What does the colour of my skin have to do with how I want to prosper in life? It makes me angry that still today, I am treated differently than my coloured and white friends because I'm black," Letwebe said.

Meghan Singh, 28, said she's been known as a "born free" all her life, but added that she still found herself suffering at hands of white supremacy.

Singh said:

I watch in amazement how some of my white friends would easily get jobs, even if they're not skilled, whereas I, who have the qualifications, am almost always overlooked. Equality should be the main focus of a better future for us.

In the Western Cape, young people had different views on Youth Day.



Sakumzi Nyamza said changing mindsets, particularly when it comes to relying on the government for help, is a necessity.

"We've seen time and time again that government doesn't care about the youth. They profess to care and offer job creation when, in fact, it's just all lies. We shouldn't be relying on them. They've shown us year after year that we are on our own regarding our future," Nyamza said.

Things could change if more young people become involved in politics, Nyamza added.

'Horrendous' unemployment rate

"The older generation in power must go. We cannot continue to be led by those who only see things from their side. A fresher and more younger outlook on life is how this country will possibly move forward."

Domonique Parker is "worried" about the future of the youth because of mounting pressure in society.

"Social acceptance was never the prime foundation of one's life, but having a roof over your head, food and water was. Now young people are so consumed with what's hot and happening around them that they will use their food money to buy the latest clothing item so that they can fit [in], because there is so much pressure on them [from] social media," Parker said.

Mitchells Plain resident Lauren Jacobs, 29, added that being a youth was "draining".

Jacobs said:

Not only are we faced with endless racism, but the unemployment rate is horrendous. What is the point of spending many years at university when you can't even find a basic entry level job? The future really doesn't look bright for us. I just hope that by the time my son is all grown up, the world and future opportunities will be different to what they are now.

But social and human rights activist Keagen Gertse believes there is a future for the youth of the country.



"Young people are the present. They are challenged in the now and we need to change the outlook on life where we say that young people are the future. We need to start speaking things into existence."

"Young people have the ability, the intellectual capability, the knowledge and some resources to progress in life. I do believe the state should invest more in our youth," Gertse added.





We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.





