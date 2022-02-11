Cellphone analysis of alleged Parliament arsonist could reveal if others were involved, court hears

Alleged Parliament arsonist made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Zandile Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, terrorism, arson and theft.

State prosecutor, advocate Mervyn Menigo, told the court that several forensic reports were still outstanding.

A cellphone in possession of alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, could reveal key evidence about the massive inferno that gutted the Parliament building on 2 January.

The matter was postponed for six weeks after the State requested time to finalise outstanding aspects of the investigation.

Firefighters spent three days trying to contain the blaze which caused extensive damage to the buildings.

"Our investigation team is waiting for structural engineers to inform them if the New Assembly building of Parliament is safe for them to move in and start their investigation. The team still needs to finalise Mafe's cellphone analysis to determine whether there were more people involved. Certain leads have come up that need to be followed; a final detailed report on the video footage is still outstanding and analysis of his clothing still needs to be finalised to determine whether there were any accelerants," he said.

READ | Zandile Mafe wanted to burn Parliament to prevent SONA, demand president's resignation, court hears

Menigo requested an eight-week postponement, but Mafe's lawyer, advocate Nikiwe Nyathi objected, suggesting three weeks instead.

Nyathi advised the court that the defense still planned to appeal Mafe's unsuccessful bail application in the Western Cape High Court and that they were still waiting for the court record of the bail application.

Menigo pointed out that three weeks was wholly inadequate for the nature of outstanding investigations. "The issue of the New Assembly is out of our control as we are waiting for it to be declared safe for the investigation team to move in."

Magistrate Ronel Oliver agreed and postponed the case to 25 March, for further investigations.

Mafe's appearance on Friday follows his release from Valkenberg Hospital, in terms of a high court order.

It followed a decision made by the magistrate's court that he should be sent for mental observation for 30 days.

Last week, Mafe was denied bail and vowed to appeal the decision.

