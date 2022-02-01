Cellphone store robber arrested after taking woman, grandkids hostage

A robber was arrested after taking three people hostage.

The armed man and four others had robbed a cellphone store in Cato Ridge.

Police are still in pursuit of three of the robbers.

An alleged armed robber was arrested after taking a woman and her two grandchildren hostage in Umbumbulu, outside Durban.



The man and four others had robbed a jewellery store in Cato Ridge.

They allegedly took a large number of cellphones from the store at gunpoint, according to the police.

#sapsKZN Armed robber, who fled into a house, takes 3 hostages in Umbumbulu. After a lengthy standoff, with the assistance of the Hostage negotiators, the suspect was apprehended and his firearm was seized. Accomplice sought #CrimeStop #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/eOj1zRsxFP pic.twitter.com/6xZkHODXvj — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) February 1, 2022

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the robbers fled in a getaway vehicle.



"Magma security officers were alerted about the robbery and swiftly responded to the scene," said Naicker.

K9 officers and the Special Task Force members also joined in the pursuit of the robbers.

The robbers drove towards Umbumbulu, where they lost control of their getaway car.

One robber was immediately arrested, while three robbers ran into the bushes.

The fifth ran into a nearby house and held three people against their will.

A police hostage negotiator was called in to assist.

"After a lengthy standoff, the suspect was apprehended. His firearm was seized. A woman and her two young grandchildren were held hostage, and were released unharmed.



"Three other suspects are still in the bushes. The police are pursuing them," Naicker said.