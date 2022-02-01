55m ago

add bookmark

Cellphone store robber arrested after taking woman, grandkids hostage

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man allegedly held a woman and children hostage.
A man allegedly held a woman and children hostage.
Gallo Images
  • A robber was arrested after taking three people hostage.
  • The armed man and four others had robbed a cellphone store in Cato Ridge.
  • Police are still in pursuit of three of the robbers. 

An alleged armed robber was arrested after taking a woman and her two grandchildren hostage in Umbumbulu, outside Durban.

The man and four others had robbed a jewellery store in Cato Ridge.

They allegedly took a large number of cellphones from the store at gunpoint, according to the police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the robbers fled in a getaway vehicle.

"Magma security officers were alerted about the robbery and swiftly responded to the scene," said Naicker.

K9 officers and the Special Task Force members also joined in the pursuit of the robbers. 

The robbers drove towards Umbumbulu, where they lost control of their getaway car. 

READ | Five held hostage at Bloemfontein insurance company

One robber was immediately arrested, while three robbers ran into the bushes.

The fifth ran into a nearby house and held three people against their will.

A police hostage negotiator was called in to assist.

"After a lengthy standoff, the suspect was apprehended. His firearm was seized. A woman and her two young grandchildren were held hostage, and were released unharmed. 

"Three other suspects are still in the bushes. The police are pursuing them," Naicker said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
36% - 1243 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
64% - 2253 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.28
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,804.27
+0.4%
Silver
22.72
+1.1%
Palladium
2,346.00
-0.2%
Platinum
1,024.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,375
+0.8%
All Share
74,889
+0.8%
Resource 10
73,944
+0.3%
Industrial 25
94,781
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,415
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo