Cellphone towers 'burnt' in KwaZulu-Natal amid rumours linking 5G to Covid-19

The infrastructure of three cellphone network towers have apparently been burnt and destroyed this week in KwaZulu-Natal, following conspiracy theories which link the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic to 5G technology.

The towers, which belongs to Vodacom and MTN, were destroyed between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement by the Department of Communications.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams condemned the incident and urged the police to arrest those responsible.

"The burning of the cellphone towers follows a resurgence in conspiracy theories which link the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic to 5G," she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams described the "misinformation campaign" as a "threat to investments made in telecoms network infrastructure".

She said:

"It is regrettable that the much-needed network infrastructure is being destroyed. The country currently needs resilient and high-speed connectivity for every citizen to enable them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. Furthermore, mobile telephony is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic."

"The destruction of network towers compromises multi-pronged efforts and initiatives to stem the spread of the virus. We therefore urge the police to arrest anyone who is threatening removing infrastructure network stations or towers."

She said there have been several social media campaigns linking the 5G network to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but added that, "to date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies".

Fake news

"We also need to remind South Africans that spreading fake news or disinformation about Covid-19 is a punishable offence. Those involved in the destruction of infrastructure are not only breaking the law, but also violate people's right to access information."

Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was currently finalising a draft policy for the rollout of 5G networks. The process would be subject to public consultation.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal condemned a voice-note from one of its councillors, Sfiso Mngadi, in which he shared conspiracy theories about links between 5G networks and Covid-19, News24 reported.

He suggested that the eThekwini council consider disconnecting 5G towers.

After the voice-note was brought to the ANC's attention, the councillor told them it was his voice on the clip.

Residents of Emachobeni in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal were also angry that a cellphone tower had been set up without any consultation with them, IOL reported.

They had also threatened to take it down if it was not removed from the area.

Widely condemned

eThekwini municipality mayor, councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, joined KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala in condemning the vandalism of cellphone masts in and around Durban.

"I want to appeal to the conscience of our people that they should not allow themselves to be mobilised to be part an agenda that seeks to cause disruption at the time when our country is facing a difficult period of battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic," Kaunda said.

Zikalala also expressed outrage.

"We will not tolerate arson attacks and vandalism against infrastructure regardless of whether it belongs to government or the private sector. We cannot allow lawlessness to be used to resolve differences regardless of whether the community grievances are genuine or not," Zikalala said.