Cellphones stolen last month at Mall of the South found at shop in Joburg CBD, four arrested

Gauteng police arrested four people on Tuesday after they were found in possession of multiple cellphones that were allegedly stolen during a robbery at a mall earlier this year.

According to police, information had been received about the cellphones stolen during a robbery at the Mall of the South in November.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers had gone to a shop in Small Street in the Joburg CBD.

"Upon searching the shop, police found multiple cellphones inside the box."

Four people, aged between 24 and 26, who were at the shop were arrested and have been charged with possession of suspected stolen goods.

They are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

"The police warn the community not to buy stolen goods as it is a criminal offence and punishable by law," Masondo said.

