Census 2022: 'It's our responsibility, as a nation, to participate' - Presidency

Marvin Charles
Stats SA field workers conduct research in Pretoria in February 2022.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • Thembi Siweya says if citizens do not participate in the census, it will affect decisions going forward.
  • The Census 2022 programme kicked off on 3 February, and will end on the 28th.
  • Stats SA has employed about 165 000 field workers.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya urged South Africans to participate in Census 2022. 

Siweya was speaking at a virtual briefing, in partnership with the National Press Club, to discuss the importance of public participation in Census 2022.

"It's important to galvanise society, as a whole, and rally behind [the] census this year. It's our responsibility, as a nation, to participate. Everyone in the country must be counted," she said. 

Siweya said if citizens did not participate because they were disgruntled, it would affect planning, research and investment decisions going forward.

"This is an opportunity for us to know who is inside our borders, so we can plan for the future," she said. 

READ | Stats SA extends closing date for Census 2022 Household Registration

Siweya assured the public that all data collected would be confidential. 

"No outside agencies have access to the data they collect, unless it has been aggregated, so that no individual can be identified," she said. 

The Census 2022 programme kicked off on 3 February, and will end on the 28th. A census is held every 10 years in South Africa. Stats SA has employed about 165 000 field workers.

This year will be the first digital population count, giving respondents the option to complete the census questionnaire without the assistance of a fieldworker.

The public has been warned that those who refuse to provide information can be criminally charged - and, if convicted, will face a fine of R10 000 or six months in prison.

READ | Census 2022 has kicked off and here’s what you need to know

The Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, said: "Since we are using three modes of where members of the public can use online enumeration and phone calls, we have had to stagger our field workers, so that we don't have a situation where there is double counting." 

Maluleke said they had seen a slow uptake of online enumeration.

"We know that we will have to extend the time; we will be meeting with the statistic council. We are looking at extending the time. With the digital census being the first of its kind, we haven't fully deployed our field workers. We had, in the beginning, some technical glitches," he said. 

