1h ago

add bookmark

Centurion church shooting: Joost's brother shoots, kills 2 men during robbery - report

Pieter van der Westhuizen is seen next to one of the robbers shot dead in the church.
Pieter van der Westhuizen is seen next to one of the robbers shot dead in the church.
Netwerk24
  • A robbery occurred at a church in Centurion on Sunday. 
  • Two robbers were shot dead by former police officer Pieter van der Westhuizen, the brother of late Springbok rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen and a third fled.
  • None of the congregants were seriously injured. 

Two robbers were shot dead and another was possibly wounded when they stormed into the Querencia Ministries church in Wierda Park, Centurion during a service on Sunday and proceeded to rob the congregants at gunpoint. 

According to Netwerk24, the two were shot by Pieter van der Westhuizen, a congregant and brother of the late Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen

It was reported that none of the congregants were injured.

Pastor Kobus Erasmus and some of the congregants were shoved around and pistol-whipped, Ruan Heyns of Community Emergency Response Team told Netwerk24. A 15-year-old boy was also reportedly grazed by a bullet.

Van der Westhuizen's attorney, Ulrich Roux, told Netwerk4 that his client - a former police officer - acted in self-defence when he took out his weapon and shot the two attackers.

One of them was reportedly holding a pistol to Erasmus' head. A third was shot at but reportedly managed to flee. Van der Westhuizen is co-operating with the police investigation. 

READ | 2 shot dead after storming a church in Centurion to rob congregants

According to the police, three men entered the church and robbed churchgoers of their personal belongings, News24 reported.

One of the congregants then allegedly opened fire, killing two of them inside the church, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told News24.

The third managed to escape in a getaway car after being shot at.

"The pastor sustained minor injuries and was treated on site," Peters said.

pieter van der westhuizen
Pieter van der Westhuizen is seen next to one of the robbers shot dead in the church.


- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Related Links
Four men 'seeking prayer' rob congregant, ransack PE church
NG church financial manager held at gunpoint, robbed
EXCLUSIVE | I ran and they opened fire - eyewitness recalls Gauteng church hostage drama
Read more on:
policepieter van der westhuizenjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 7252 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4603 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 4160 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(+0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1934.62
(+1.15)
Silver
24.17
(+4.92)
Platinum
946.00
(+2.37)
Brent Crude
43.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2230.18
(+0.65)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo