Centurion Spur robbery: Security guard shoots dead suspected robber, accomplices flee

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
A man was shot dead at a Spur branch.
A man was shot dead at a Spur branch.
iStock
  • A suspect was gunned down after attempting to rob a Spur with three accomplices in Centurion.
  • A witness explained on social media how the robbery unfolded.
  • Police are on the lookout for the three suspects who fled the scene.

A suspect was shot dead during an attempted robbery at a Spur in Centurion.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when four men walked into the restaurant to rob it.

AfriForum's head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, was at the restaurant celebrating his son's birthday when the robbery took place.

News24 tried to get hold of Roets but efforts to get him were unsuccessful. However, he detailed his experiences on social media and how the robbery unfolded, leading to the shooting of the alleged robber.

READ | Presidency DG receives death threats

"As we approached the door to leave, an armed gang started to rob the place, a shooting broke out and one suspect was shot dead by an off-duty police officer. I couldn't count how many shots - the others fled."

Roets said they were traumatised and had since gone for counselling following the experience.

"We are intact and as far as I know no one else was injured, we got trauma counselling right away and under the circumstances, we are fine. It is a great blessing and privilege to be a part of a community that cares so much for each other when adversity strikes," he wrote on Facebook.

Police have confirmed the incident where one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the manager and told him to head to the office without acting suspicious. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello said the security guard managed to react quickly to the situation.

Earlier reports on social media stated an off-duty police officer shot the alleged robber, but Sello said it was in fact a security guard.

"The security guard noticed this and swiftly reacted by fatally shooting the suspect while the other three fled the scene.

"Police request anyone who may have information about the incident or the other three black male suspects to please contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111."


