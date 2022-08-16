57m ago

Ceres and surrounding areas left without power after substation vandalised

Marvin Charles
The Witzenberg substation was vandalised on Monday evening.
  • Ceres and the surrounding areas have been left without electricity after 22 control cables at the Witzenberg substation were vandalised on Monday evening.
  • Eskom said residents had been without electricity supply since the early hours of Tuesday morning.
  • Eskom is unable to provide an estimated time for restoration.

Residents in Ceres and surrounding areas have been left without electricity after the Witzenberg substation was vandalised. 

Eskom said customers in the area had been without electricity since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The power utility said technicians were attending to the fault.

"The estimated time for restoration has not yet been determined. Customers are requested to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption," it said in a statement. 

The DA's constituency head in Witzenberg, Wendy Kaizer-Philander, said the party strongly condemned the cable theft that occurred on Monday evening. 

She said: 

Cable theft has become an increasing problem across the Western Cape, and we urge the national government to focus their efforts and capacitate the SAPS and solve the issue as urgent.

Kaizer-Philander added that communities and local businesses were already suffering as a result of load shedding.

"We cannot allow cable theft to exacerbate the issue and cause further damage to livelihoods. We wish to encourage residents to report all cable theft incidents to the authorities," she stressed. 

Witzenberg Mayor Hennie Smit assured residents that the municipality was working closely with Eskom and the police to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The municipality said in a statement: "Eskom has confirmed that 22 control cables have been cut at Witzenberg substation (Koue Bokkeveld). It needs extensive repair work as the damage done is extremely severe.

"Eskom is currently still assessing the situation but the likelihood of the power only returning by tomorrow (Wednesday) is high. Eskom has secured experts, and the necessary parts from Cape Town needed to restore power."

