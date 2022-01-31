47m ago

Ceres blaze contained after overnight firefighting efforts

Nicole McCain
On Monday morning, the Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services said the fire in Mitchell's Pass was contained.
Getty Images
  • A fire on Michell's Pass near Ceres has been contained.
  • Firefighters battled the blaze overnight after it spread rapidly on Sunday afternoon.
  • Both ground crew and aerial support were called in to suppress the flames.

A wildfire near Ceres in the Western Cape has been contained after overnight firefighting efforts.

On Monday morning, the Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services said the fire in Michell's Pass was contained.

The fire started on Sunday, and firefighting crews were called into action at 16:40.

A stop-and-go system was implemented on Michell's Pass on Sunday evening, but the road has since been reopened to traffic.

Municipal spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said:

The fire started on the Witels River side of the pass but spread rapidly and jumped the road into the area above. Fire crews from the Cape Winelands District and Witzenberg municipalities supported by aerial resources and ground crews managed to contain the fire late last night (Sunday).

Ground teams will remain on the scene for monitoring and mopping up operations.

The fire is the 76th in a 10-day period within the municipality's borders. Between Wednesday, 19 January and Tuesday, 25 January, the Cape Winelands District Municipality's Fire Services responded to 75 fires. Seven of these were considered serious and three were caused by lightning strikes," Otto said.

The Western Cape is in the midst of its fire season, which takes place during the hot, dry and windy summer months, and, on average, sees between 17 000 and 20 000 fires each year.


