Ceres old age home governing body confirms probe, in talks with family after resident found dead

The Huis Maudie Kriel nursing home has offered assistance to the family of an elderly wheelchair-bound mother who died after being left outside in the cold.

Authorities are probing the death.

Family members of the elderly woman were too distraught to speak to the media.

The nursing home at the centre of a police probe into the death of an elderly wheelchair-bound woman allegedly left outside overnight in the cold by staff, has offered support to the distraught family.

A statement issued by the ACVV National Council and the governing board of ACVV Maudie Kriel Home has expressed their condolences to the family of the resident who died on Sunday morning, during circumstances that the council is currently investigating.

The ACVV National Council said the governing board and the head of the home are in contact with the family.

"ACVV National Council is also currently engaged in a process to reach out to the family. ACVV National Council confirms that the home's governing board, head and staff are giving their full cooperation in support of the investigation," the statement added.

Facebook PHOTO: Facebook/Huis Maudie Kriel

It's understood that staff at the Huis Maudie Kriel nursing home apparently took the elderly woman, believed to be in her eighties, outside in her wheelchair on Saturday evening to have a cigarette.

But the staff seemingly forgot about her, and she spent the entire night outside.

Her body was only discovered the following day. She was still in her wheelchair.

Police confirmed the death, adding that they too are investigating the incident.

Family members of the elderly woman, whose identity is known to News24, were too distraught to speak.

A relative of the woman said:

We as a family can only say that we are immersed in mourning and would like everyone to respect our privacy.

The home has 89 residents and 60 staff members.

