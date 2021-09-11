Chainsaw attack accused released on bail: 'He is free, I am still left without an arm' - victim

Elroy Erasmus was granted bail following his arrest for allegedly attacking his neighbour with a chainsaw.

Andy Makoma lost an arm and suffered severe injuries after the incident.

Makoma said he had no words after learning Erasmus was to be released.

The man accused of attacking his neighbour with a chainsaw in Franschhoek was on Friday released on bail of R1 000.

Elroy Erasmus appeared in the dock at the Paarl Magistrate's Court on a charge of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Erasmus was instructed to reside at an alternate address in Kraaifontein and to not contact any witnesses.

Erasmus was arrested after the attack on Andy Makoma, 37, who lost his arm and suffered severe injuries on his birthday last month.

Makoma told News24 he was assaulted following a physical altercation with Erasmus after having words with Erasmus' partner, who, along with a group of women, had been blocking his driveway when he tried to park his vehicle on 7 August.

He claimed Erasmus pushed his wife - and the two men fought, without weapons, before Erasmus left and returned with a chainsaw.

The horrific incident took place in front of Makoma's wife, Beauty, his son and twin toddlers.

Makoma said his brother and neighbours intervened, after he sustained cuts to his face, arm and limb, which was hanging on by a thin piece of flesh.

Doctors were unable to reattach it.

Makoma on Friday said he had no words after learning that his alleged attacker had been granted bail.

"There is nothing I can say. The law has its reasons and, right now, I am not feeling anything," he said.

"Where he lives while out on bail makes no difference. He is now a free man. But, for me, I am still left like this, without an arm, and unable to do anything for myself."

