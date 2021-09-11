1h ago

add bookmark

Chainsaw attack accused released on bail: 'He is free, I am still left without an arm' - victim

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andy Makoma with his twin daughters Ella and Isabel. (Photo: Supplied)
Andy Makoma with his twin daughters Ella and Isabel. (Photo: Supplied)
  • Elroy Erasmus was granted bail following his arrest for allegedly attacking his neighbour with a chainsaw.
  • Andy Makoma lost an arm and suffered severe injuries after the incident.
  • Makoma said he had no words after learning Erasmus was to be released.

The man accused of attacking his neighbour with a chainsaw in Franschhoek was on Friday released on bail of R1 000.

Elroy Erasmus appeared in the dock at the Paarl Magistrate's Court on a charge of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Erasmus was instructed to reside at an alternate address in Kraaifontein and to not contact any witnesses.

Erasmus was arrested after the attack on Andy Makoma, 37, who lost his arm and suffered severe injuries on his birthday last month.

Makoma told News24 he was assaulted following a physical altercation with Erasmus after having words with Erasmus' partner, who, along with a group of women, had been blocking his driveway when he tried to park his vehicle on 7 August.

READ | 'My kids keep asking when doctor will fix my arm, because they want to play' - Chainsaw attack victim

He claimed Erasmus pushed his wife - and the two men fought, without weapons, before Erasmus left and returned with a chainsaw.

The horrific incident took place in front of Makoma's wife, Beauty, his son and twin toddlers.

Makoma said his brother and neighbours intervened, after he sustained cuts to his face, arm and limb, which was hanging on by a thin piece of flesh.

Doctors were unable to reattach it.

Makoma on Friday said he had no words after learning that his alleged attacker had been granted bail.

"There is nothing I can say. The law has its reasons and, right now, I am not feeling anything," he said.

"Where he lives while out on bail makes no difference. He is now a free man. But, for me, I am still left like this, without an arm, and unable to do anything for myself."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1422 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 4804 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1537 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 701 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo