Chaos in Eastern Cape as voting data stolen from voting station, protests at 22 stations

A map and a voter management device were stolen at Fraser's Camp voting station outside Makhanda on Sunday night.

A total of 22 voting stations could not open on time after angry service delivery protestors dug trenches and barricaded roads with boulders.

During the drama the IEC contemplated chartering a chopper to lower officials and materials to two sites.

Twenty-two voting stations in the Eastern Cape could not open on time after angry communities dug trenches around the centres, locked gates with their own padlocks and at one station, stole a voter management device (VMD) and a map.

Voting was scheduled to start at 07:00 in voting stations across the country, including at 4 809 sites in the Eastern Cape.

But residents in Ntabankulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Matatiele, and Makana municipalities had other ideas.

They prevented IEC officials from accessing the voting stations in their wards by sabotaging roads and in Makana municipality, they broke into a station over night and stole a crucial data storing machine.

IEC said the device did not hamper operations at the centre.

IEC spokesperson Julie Stanworth confirmed to News24 that the device was stolen after thieves broke into the Fraser's Camp voting station in ward 13 on Sunday night.

Stanworth said the IEC had reported the incident to the police and was also in the process of opening a case.

Around noon, the IEC announced that all the 22 voting stations that could not open, had re-opened after police and municipal officials were roped in to assist.

IEC head in the province Khayakazi Magudumana said strong teamwork between law enforcement authorities and co-operative government officials saved the day.

Magudumana revealed that the department of cooperative governance ensured that affected municipalities dispatched tractor loader backhoes (TLB trucks) to fill up the trenches.



She said the setbacks would not harm the overall success of the voting process.

Magudumana said: "This is not our first experience as IEC. Whenever there is elections, communities would show their anger by frustrating our processes.

"When these things happen, we reinforce security at the affected stations. Hence, we never had a situation whereby there is a request from political parties to extend voting time due to these delays."

Head of Communications at Alfred Nzo District Municipality Lixolile Petela said that while all voting stations were open and operational after the chaos, overall voter turnout was disappointingly low.

He did not say if the turnout was linked to the protests, which he said were over lack of electricity and roads.

Over 3.2 million people have registered to vote in the Eastern Cape, in 710 wards situated at 39 municipalities.

Voting ends at 21:00 Monday.

Magudumana also reported that bulk material stored overnight at a voting station at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Municipality was burnt.

"It was [at] Nkundla Junior Secondary School. There was a protest at the time and the IEC bulk material stored [there] was burnt. Fortunately, it was not sensitive material. We don't store sensitive material overnight at stations," said Magudumana.

Magudumana said there has since been reinforcement of law enforcement officers at all affected stations that could not open on time on Monday morning.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo declined to comment on the chaos at the voting stations.

"If the IEC has commented, there is no need for the SAPS to verify this," he said.

Earlier, the situation was so tense in some areas that the IEC contemplated chartering a chopper to lower its workers and material at two voting stations which were barricaded with boulders and surrounded by trenches.

But by 17:30, the situation had been fixed without the intervention of the chopper.