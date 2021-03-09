1h ago

Charges against 10 men accused of trashing luxury vehicles in Cape Town dropped - for now

Marvin Charles
  • Ten men were arrested after a number of luxury vehicles were damaged at The Toy Shop in Milnerton, Cape Town.
  • They face charges of business robbery, malicious damage to property and extortion.
  • The NPA has provisionally withdrawn charges against the accused. 

The State has provisionally dropped charges against the 10 men accused of vandalising luxury vehicles at the Toy Shop in Milnerton, Cape Town.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: "The State provisionally withdrew charges against all the accused in order to pursue further investigation before presenting its case before the court."

READ | No child's play - Veil of secrecy surrounds Toy Shop luxury car attack

The 10 men, aged 22 to 47, were arrested through a police tracing operation.

They face charges of business robbery, malicious damage to property and extortion.

The matter was supposed to be heard on Friday for formal bail proceedings.

READ MORE | 10 men arrested after attack at Toy Shop luxury car dealership in Cape Town

CCTV footage shows a large group of men entering the dealership.

Seconds later, they are seen smashing the windows of the vehicles and physically attacking the staff.

The incident occurred in less than a minute and, before it ended, another individual cornered two of the dealership's staff and demanded their valuables.

According to reports, around 40 people came into the store and demanded two vehicles.

They were denied, after which they damaged eight cars.

Since the incident occurred, allegations of extortion have emerged.

