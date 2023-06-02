1h ago

Charges racking up against Rwanda genocide accused arrested in Cape Town

Jenni Evans
Fulgence Kayishema, one of the last fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, holds up a Christian book as he sits in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on 26 May 2023.
PHOTO: Rodger Bosch/AFP
  • Charges against Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema are increasing.
  • The prosecutor told the court on Friday that he needed more time to formulate what is expected to be a lengthy indictment. 
  • Once this is ready, Kayishema will be in a position to apply for bail.

The Rwandan genocide accused, Fulgence Kayishema, returned to court in Cape Town briefly on Friday to hear that the number of charges against him are increasing.

He is accused of being involved in the death of about 2 000 people in a Rwandan church in 1994.

Kayishema was expected to apply for bail on the initial immigration and fraud charges he faces, in addition to the genocide charges that he is expected to eventually face at an international tribunal.

Prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse said he had received two lever arch files containing investigation details and he was still drafting the indictment.

"At this stage I am on count 17," he submitted.

So far, Kayishema faces charges of violating immigration and asylum laws for allegedly being in possession of fraudulent documents at the time of his arrest in Paarl.

The case was postponed to 7 June, for the charge sheet to be handed to his lawyer so that he can apply for bail.

fulgence kayishemacape townwestern capecrimecrime and courtsgenocide
