1h ago

add bookmark

Charges withdrawn against father who was arrested for breaking curfew to buy milk for baby

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel
Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Criminal charges against a Centurion father who was arrested for breaking the lockdown curfew by buying baby formula have been withdrawn.
  • Naas le Roux was expected to appear in court on Monday, to face charges of contravening the regulations.
  • Afriforum's Gerrie Nel said police discarded Le Roux’s receipt of purchase and didn’t attach it to their docket.

Criminal charges against a Centurion father who was arrested for breaking the lockdown curfew by buying baby formula have been withdrawn.

Afriforum which is representing Naas Le Roux, announced on Monday they will be suing the police for unlawful arrest and violation of Le Roux’s rights.

Le Roux was expected to appear in court on Monday, to face charges of contravening the amended Level 3 Lockdown regulations.

AfriForum’s CEO Kallie Kriel welcomed the NPA’s decision not to prosecute Le Roux.

"… it increasingly seems that certain law enforcers are abusing the lockdown regulations to bully ordinary, law abiding citizens rather than to focus on fighting serious crime. This was clearly an emergency and the SAPS officers' lack of insight and empathy to enforce the regulations in a rational manner is truly shocking.

"We cannot allow the SAPS to treat law abiding citizens like criminals. We will therefore remain involved in this case to ensure that active action is taken against the relevant police officers," Kriel said.

Le Roux was arrested in Centurion on 7 January, around 01:00, on his way home from a pharmacy where he had purchased baby formula for his two-day-old baby.

Upon his return, Le Roux was stopped by police constables about 250 metres away from his home.

The officers apparently did not have any visible form of identification or badges.

It is alleged that the officers refused to listen to why he broke the curfew, despite him showing the formula milk and receipt of purchase.

His wife, Natasha was forced to walk to the police van, carrying the baby.

She was then ordered to drive back home with her newborn baby on her lap.

READ | Lockdown: Man arrested for breaking curfew to buy formula for 2-day-old baby considers suing cops

Head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit Gerrie Nel said Natasha was told to later come to the police station where Le Roux had been detained.

"The officers told Natasha that she could follow them to the police station to pay Le Roux’s bail. Natasha arrived at the police station after feeding the baby at home. A warrant officer then warned her to leave and go home immediately, otherwise she would also be arrested.

"She went home and obtained legal assistance from Lily Rautenbach, who managed to get Le Roux released from custody the next morning. The purpose of the regulations is not as Police Minister Bheki Cele, who proudly announced to burden 7 000 people with criminal records because they are not wearing masks – but to lighten the burden on hospitals by stopping the spread of the virus," said Nel.

OPINION | South Africa failed to get its act together on vaccines: Here’s how

Nel said Le Roux’s slip of purchase was discarded by the officers and not attached to the docket as required.

In a snippet of the video recorded by Le Roux, he is seen pleading with the officers, when one of them tells Natasha that her husband will not, "... sleep at home".

"He has attitude because he is white. I will show you that I am black. Call the station commander, you are wasting my time. I will show you (that) I am unreasonable [sic]," said the officer.

The full video will be used as evidence in a civil matter against the officers and their management.

Police had reportedly launched an urgent internal investigation into the matter.

ANALYSIS | As Covid-19 ravages the economy, women pay a higher price

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters earlier said Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has noted with concern allegations contained in a social media post alleging that Wierdabrug police let a woman and a baby walk to and from the police station at night.

"The SAPS views this as very serious matter, and it is for this reason that Mawela has ordered an urgent internal investigation into this matter," said Peters.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumgautengcenturionlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7516 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6289 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 578 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.30
(-0.54)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.46
(-0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.71)
Gold
1834.30
(+1.21)
Silver
24.90
(+2.14)
Platinum
1077.12
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
54.75
(0.00)
Palladium
2379.50
(+0.15)
All Share
63640.30
(+0.14)
Top 40
58471.18
(+0.04)
Financial 15
11912.90
(-0.03)
Industrial 25
84697.24
(+1.06)
Resource 10
63116.86
(-1.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo