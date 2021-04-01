1h ago

add bookmark

Charges withdrawn against journalist Jacques Pauw over Cape Town V&A restaurant fiasco

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Journalist and author Jacques Pauw is seen during an interview with Ivor Price about his book.
Journalist and author Jacques Pauw is seen during an interview with Ivor Price about his book.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Netwerk24
  • Charges of theft have been withdrawn against journalist and restaurateur Jacques Pauw over an incident at a Cape Town restaurant. 
  • The NPA said this was at the request of the restaurant which had complained to police.   
  • The writer had claimed that he was roughed up by police, arrested, and that R1 000 had gone missing, but later changed his story to say he was actually drunk and had got the facts wrong.  

Charges have been withdrawn against journalist and restaurateur Jacques Pauw who had claimed to have been manhandled by police over an unpaid bill at a V&A restaurant.

READ | Jacques Pauw corrects 'mistakes' over his V&A Waterfront arrest: 'I feel embarrassed'

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said this was at the request of the complainant.  

The renowned President's Keepers author and veteran investigative journalist had claimed in a Daily Maverick column that he was roughed up by police, arrested, detained, and that R1 000 ad gone missing in the fracas.

The insinuation was that the police may have taken it.   

This sparked an outpouring of outrage over the way the respected writer had been allegedly treated.  

However, in another column published by the Daily Maverick, Pauw did an about-turn, saying he had got his facts wrong.  

The Daily Maverick subsequently severed ties with the writer.

Comment from Pauw was not immediately available on Thursday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacques pauwwestern capemedia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4535 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1343 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.72
(-0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.29
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,715.06
(+0.5)
Silver
24.37
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,184.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,626.00
(+0.1)
All Share
67,218
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,587
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,212
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
89,703
(+2.6)
Resource 10
66,531
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo