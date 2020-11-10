59m ago

Charges withdrawn against one man accused of shooting at home of lawyer William Booth

Jenni Evans
William Booth (in blue shorts) speaks with police officials outside his Higgovale home shortly after the attempt on his life on the morning of 9 April. Photo - Jaco Marais
  • Charges against one of the accused in the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth have been withdrawn. 
  • This was revealed as former rugby player-turned-private investigator Zane Kilian joined four other people  charged in connection with the incident. 
  • Kilian also faces charges related to the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, whose phone he also allegedly tracked.

Former rugby player-turned-private investigator, Zane Killian, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court alongside four others on charges that ranged from attempted murder to participation in gang activity, following a shooting at the home of Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

The heavily guarded court heard that charges against one of the initial group of five people who were arrested in the Booth matter had been withdrawn.

Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Ibrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant entered the dock solemnly, their faces partially obscured by the masks they wore to comply with Covid-19 protocols. Kilian was brought up afterwards, sandwiched between heavily armed specialist police officers.

The court heard that the number of accused had been whittled down to these five and that charges were withdrawn against a sixth.

But the court was not provided with a reason for the withdrawal.

Booth was shot at while he was in his garage in Cape Town in April. He was shaken, but not injured.

Police circulated details they had gathered from CCTV and arrested Brown, Smith, Gasant, Deare and another man. The charges were withdrawn against this man.

Kilian was joined to the Booth case later.

He was arrested in a different case - one involving the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear in Bishop Lavis. In that matter, it emerged that he allegedly tracked thousands of cellphone numbers, including those belonging to lawyers and police officers.

Due to an analysis of the "ping list", a link to the Booth incident was established and Kilian now faces charges in the Booth matter too.

WATCH | Zane Kilian's lawyer says there was a possible 'hit' attempt at his home

He has also been charged with alleged involvement with a Cape Town-based group of people who and the State contends that these people fit the profile of people involved in gang activities.

On Tuesday, Kilian and the four remaining accused in the Booth matter heard that their case was postponed to 30 November. 

The matter will be heard days after a possible bail application in the Kinnear matter on 27 November.

