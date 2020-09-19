17m ago

Charl Kinnear killing: Bring these underworld figures to book - SAHRC head

Murray Williams
A newly erected wall could be seen at slain cop Charl Kinnear's house on Saturday.
Head of the SA Human Rights Commission, Reverend Chris Nissen, has paid homage to slain police detective, Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear, outside the family home.

Standing in Gearing Street in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, metres from where the murder took place on Friday, Nissen described the fallen officer as a "dedicated and hardworking officer" who "faced many challenges" in trying to ensure "these underground, underworld figures are brought to book".

The killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although police have not confirmed this. They would also not speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

Neighbours were too concerned to speak publicly or be named or photographed, but all described Kinnear with praise.

"He was a true gentleman," said one man. 

Another said Bishop Lavis had been Kinnear's home suburb for 28 years.

Despite the detective's challenging professional life fighting serious crime, "he was always available to talk".

Nissen said he would engage national Police Minister Bheki Cele to offer maximum support to the family, and try to ensure protection for vulnerable police on the frontline against "very evil-minded people".

