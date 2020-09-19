58m ago

Charl Kinnear killing: Colleagues vow to hunt down shooter

Colleagues of Charl Kinnear at the scene where he was gunned down on Friday.
Colleagues of Charl Kinnear at the scene where he was gunned down on Friday.
Jaco Marais
  • Colleagues of slain high-profile Cape Town police investigator Charl Kinnear have vowed to hunt down the person who shot him.
  • Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday. 
  • He was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit. 

Colleagues of slain high-profile Cape Town police investigator Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear have vowed to hunt down the person who shot him. 

According to Netwerk24, detectives promised Kinnear's family that they would not rest until the suspect had been apprehended

Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday.

The killing is suspected to have been an assassination, although this has not been confirmed by police. They would also not speculate about the possible motive for the murder.

Residents in Bishop Lavis told News24 that shots were heard at around 15:00.

In a statement, national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said: "We are all saddened by this tragic untimely loss of Colonel Kinnear and his murder is huge loss to South Africa and its people."

Sitole tasked the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata, with immediately activating the 72-Hour Activation Plan.

"This is a plan to mobilise critical departments, including Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, the Hawks and tactical units, to ensure that evidence or information that could assist in the successful investigation of this case is not lost," a statement read.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be in Cape Town on Saturday to visit Kinnear's family.

Kinnear was attached to the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit as a section commander and was involved in investigations into several high-profile cases, which resulted in multiple arrests.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

