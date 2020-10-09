1h ago

add bookmark

Charl Kinnear killing: Zane Kilian denies being part of murder, claims tracking was legal

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former rugby player and private investigator Zane Kilian denies murdering Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.
  • In his lawyer's submission he said any tracking work he does is legal and in the line of private investigations he is registered to do.
  • A petition calling for the arrest of the "real killer" is circulating online.

Former rugby player and private investigator Zane Kilian denies murdering Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. This came in a day of tension and drama at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"He did not commit murder. He did not conspire to commit murder. And he also did not transgress the [Telecommunications Act] whatsoever," said his lawyer, advocate Eckhard Rösemann.

Kilian appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Friday under heavy police guard.

At least 40 armed officers from various units, including task team officers in helmets and goggles, guarded the inside and outside of the court, while officers in civilian clothes and balaclavas also monitored the scene.

After a long delay, with horses carting recycled materials around passing taxis outside on the busy road, while a police Nyala waited for Kilian, the case finally started.

All devices were first checked by police to see if they were switched off to prevent photos being taken inside court, and journalists' credentials were checked.

Kilian's entry to the dock was marked by police officers facing him, standing with their rifles at the ready, pointing down.

Search for more secure court

Prosecutor Greg Wolmarans reiterated the parties had agreed that a more secure court had to be found, and that the case had to be transferred to a regional court.

Kinnear was shot dead in his car, outside his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September. It is understood that Kinnear was being tracked before he was killed.

Wolmarans said there had been a delay in hearing the bail application and transferring the case to a regional court because a regional court which could accommodate Kilian's case had not yet been located.

He hoped that by the return date, 14 October, this would have been resolved as Kilian's lawyers had complained about his Constitutional rights being infringed.

The burly Kilian stood in the dock in a black hoodie again, with black-rimmed spectacles. His hair had been trimmed, but his head tattoos still showed through.

Kilian's case is still in its early stages and he is yet to apply for bail or enter a plea, but his lawyer wanted to submit two documents to the court.

He submitted proof that the Springs-based private investigator is registered with the governing body for the industry, and is also registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

Online petition

"This actually allows him to do surveillance and satellite tracking," said Rösemann, leading up to addressing one of the charges his client faces – alleged illegal interception of communications.

"What he has been accused of doing, he did legally," he said, without elaborating further on the tracking aspect.

Wolmarans said if the lawyer wanted to "burden the court" with further documents ahead of the bail application he was entitled to do so, and they were entered into the record.

Kilian's legal team believes his rights are being violated by delaying his bail application, and an online petition is circulating calling for the arrest of the "real killer".

The petition includes a picture of CCTV footage of a person purported to be the shooter, who appears to be of a smaller build than Kilian.

"Bail for Zane Kilian. Catch the real killer, police have the wrong man in custody!" it reads.

Loud singing came from outside the court as a group of women gathered to protest against the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Langa in July last year, with dogs barking over all the commotion.

Her mother was among the group that then joined neighbours who had arrived for the spectacle of the street being blocked off for Kilian's convoy back to the holding cells.

Outside Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court
The armoured police vehicle leaves court.
Police prepare to move Zane Kilian from court
Police prepare to move Zane Kilian from Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court.
Police prepare to move Zane Kilian from court
Police prepare to move Zane Kilian from Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court.
Police checked that devices were switched off
Police checked that devices were switched off to prevent any recording or pictures during the appearance.

"Stop that car!" shouted a commanding officer, as the Anti-Gang Unit and other units cleared the road for the police Nyala to pass through with its escorts.

People shouted about how many police officers were present to protect Kilian, compared with Kinnear not having any protection as he investigated high-profile, dangerous cases.

As the police Nyala eventually drove out of the court's premises, one person shouted: "You f**ker!"

A woman shouted: "You must go to Goodwood, the agge (eights) is waiting for you," in a reference to the 28s gang.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Charl Kinnear never had formally approved police protection, says police commissioner
Charl Kinnear murder accused demands to see subpoena allowing police to monitor phone records
Kinnear murder: Accused's case postponed to find safer court
Read more on:
zane kiliancharl kinnearcape townwestern capecrimecourtsshootings
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3080 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2863 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(+0.86)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.57)
Gold
1920.70
(+1.41)
Silver
24.67
(+3.54)
Platinum
886.00
(+2.77)
Brent Crude
43.45
(+3.22)
Palladium
2443.90
(+3.56)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo