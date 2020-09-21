35m ago

Charl Kinnear murder: Video footage may form part of police investigation

Azarrah Karrim
Police Minister Bheki Cele with slain top cop Charl Kinnear's family: son Carlisle (in grey), wife Nicolette, and son Casleigh (in maroon).
PHOTO: Murray Williams/News24
  • Video footage could form part of the police's investigation into the murder of high-profile police investigator Charl Kinnear.
  • The Hawks said they could not reveal anything relating to the footage as it formed part of the investigation.
  • Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Cape Town on Friday.

Video footage could form part of law enforcement's investigation into the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

According to a statement on Monday by Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase, a multi-disciplinary team, led by the Hawks, together with crime intelligence, provincial detectives and anti-gang units were "seized with the investigation".

"No arrest [has been made] at this stage, but our joint team is working around the clock to secure the arrest of the killer/s," Nkwalase said.

He did not confirm or deny the existence of the footage, saying he could not reveal anything relating to the video at this stage "as it forms part of the ongoing investigation".

"We can safely say that the police are following all possible leads," Nkwalase added.

News24 reported on Sunday that a R1 million reward had been offered for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arranging the murder of the anti-gang detective.

Forensics for Justice, led by forensic consultant Paul O'Sullivan, offered the reward on Sunday in a WhatsApp message.

Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town on Friday.

His murder was suspected to be an assassination. However, police had not confirmed this and would not speculate on the possible motive for the killing, News24 reported.

