1h ago

add bookmark

Charl Kinnear never had formally approved police protection, says police commissioner

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Charl Kinnear was remembered as a dedicated and hardworking detective.
Charl Kinnear was remembered as a dedicated and hardworking detective.
Bertram Malgas/News24
  • Slain detective Charl Kinnear never had formally approved protection, Parliament has heard.
  • Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has appointed a senior officer to investigate why this is the case.
  • ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe expressed his disappointment over the lack of protection.

Slain top detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear never had formally approved protection, national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole said on Tuesday.

Kinnear was assassinated as he arrived at his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September. He was reportedly close to a breakthrough in a "guns to gangs" syndicate with its tentacles in the police's Central Firearms Registry (CFR). This is viewed as a threat to the murky underworld and corrupt police officials.

He was also involved in several other sensitive investigations, and he was killed days after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a special steering committee to investigate allegations that protection fees were being demanded of restaurants, coffee shops and, of late, some apartment blocks in Cape Town.

PICS | Murder of Charl Kinnear captured on chilling CCTV footage

News24 reported earlier that he had received several threats to his life. He was under armed police guard until his protection was withdrawn in December last year.

In the aftermath of the brazen hit on Kinnear, the question of why he wasn't receiving protection arose.

This question was repeated by ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe in Tuesday's meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Police, asking who withdrew Kinnear's protection.

Protection

"Would I be wrong to suggest the person who withdrew the protection was on the list to be arrested or investigated?" asked Meshoe.

Sitole said, according to the police's current policy framework, the person with the authority to withdraw protection is the police commissioner.

However, Kinnear wasn't under formally approved protection, Sitole said, explaining that when there was a perceived threat to an officer, the officer was placed on preliminary protection, while crime intelligence investigated whether it was a low, medium or high risk.

When this determination had been made, the officer was placed under the requisite protection, with the national commissioner's approval.

READ | Witnesses speak about Charl Kinnear killing

Sitole said he had appointed a lieutenant-general to investigate why Kinnear wasn't protected, and had received a preliminary report. He said he was still waiting for the final report, at which point more light would be shed on why Kinnear wasn't receiving protection.

Meshoe said he is disappointed by this answer, as everyone knrew "dealing with the underworld is a dangerous and risky business".

At the start of the meeting, Police Minister Bheki Cele described Kinnear's murder as "cold-blooded" while committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson took a moment to pay tribute to him.

A former rugby player, Zane Kilian, was arrested on 21 September in Springs, Gauteng, in connection with Kinnear's murder. His bail application in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court was postponed on Monday amid security concerns. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and illegal interception of communications. He allegedly illegally intercepted Kinnear's phones from March to September.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Charl Kinnear's murder hopefully a 'tipping point' for SAPS - Premier Winde at top cop's funeral
WATCH | Charl Kinnear's murder is a 'tragedy with irreversible implications', WC police commissioner
WATCH | Charl Kinnear murder: Screenshots of chilling moments before top cop was killed
Read more on:
khehla sitolecharl kinnearparliamentcrime
Lottery
One player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 1770 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 1665 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-1.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(-0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.18)
Gold
1885.73
(-1.42)
Silver
23.36
(-4.03)
Platinum
854.00
(-4.73)
Brent Crude
41.53
(+5.14)
Palladium
2334.00
(-0.23)
All Share
54203.83
(-0.59)
Top 40
49869.36
(-0.63)
Financial 15
10050.37
(-1.24)
Industrial 25
73798.27
(-0.03)
Resource 10
52420.11
(-1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20279.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo