1h ago

add bookmark

Charl Kinnear's murder hopefully a 'tipping point' for SAPS - Premier Winde at top cop's funeral

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The official police funeral of Anti-Gang Unit officer Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear took place in the Western Cape on Saturday.
The official police funeral of Anti-Gang Unit officer Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear took place in the Western Cape on Saturday.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images
  • The official police funeral of Anti-Gang Unit officer Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear took place in the Western Cape on Saturday.
  • Kinnear was described as a committed police officer, who lived by his values.
  • Kinnear was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis house in Cape Town two weeks ago. 

A committed police officer, who loved his family and community and who dedicated his life to creating a safer society - this is how Anti-Gang Unit officer Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear was described at his funeral in Cape Town on Saturday.

Kinnear was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis house in Cape Town two weeks ago.

His son Casleigh described how Kinnear would often work until midnight and spend until 2:30 in the morning typing up his extremely detailed dockets. He would then rise at 4:30 to return to the service.

"My dad was a selfless man," Casleigh said.

"We believe the passing of my dad will be the birth of a new generation of police officers."

WATCH | 'He lived for his job' - wife of slain detective Charl Kinnear speaks

At the funeral, Kinnear was described as "a man who lived for his job", who was soft spoken, and who loved his family dearly. He wanted to be a role-model to his community, according to tributes given during the service.

"He decided to stand up to criminal elements. He decided to stand up to corruption. And it cost him his life," one colleague said of Kinnear.

Both Kinnear’s colleagues and Premier Alan Winde referenced the work Kinnear was doing in investigating officers within the police service.

READ HERE | We failed Charl Kinnear, says Cele as he vows to track down killers

Winde added that Kinnear is someone who gave Saps a good name, even though there are a number of people in the service who don’t live the same values. He added that rooting out these individuals had formed a part of Kinnear’s work.

Kinnear’ legacy should be in the changes he worked for, says Winde, to see a safer society for all citizens.

“I hope this will be a tipping point. Too many people in the Western Cape ... live in fear,” added Winde.


Related Links
WATCH | Charl Kinnear murder: Screenshots of chilling moments before top cop was killed
OPINION | Kinnear killing: Firearms, police corruption and organised crime
What we know about the man charged for slaying top cop Charl Kinnear
Read more on:
sapsalan windecharl kinnearwestern capefuneralmurder
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 869 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 1366 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
32% - 1038 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.43
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1898.82
(+0.05)
Silver
23.68
(+0.11)
Platinum
879.00
(+0.36)
Brent Crude
38.90
(-4.06)
Palladium
2294.00
(+0.61)
All Share
54219.24
(-0.42)
Top 40
49896.68
(-0.52)
Financial 15
10332.37
(+1.71)
Industrial 25
73055.25
(-0.96)
Resource 10
52634.17
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo