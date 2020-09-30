1h ago

Charl Kinnear's murder is a 'tragedy with irreversible implications' - WC police commissioner

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Murdered top cop honoured at his memorial.
  • Murdered top cop Charl Kinnear was remembered in a special ceremony in Cape Town.
  • The provincial police commissioner described his death as cruel and heartbreaking.
  • Kinnear, who was shot dead in front of his house, will be buried on Saturday.

The Western Cape SAPS held a wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service to honour the life of slain Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Kinnear was shot dead on 18 September.

PICS | Murder of Charl Kinnear captured on chilling CCTV footage

The service was held in Belhar on Wednesday, with Kinnear's family and other official members of the Western Cape in attendance.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata described Kinnear's death as a "tragedy with irreversible implications".

"Seeing your loved one slumping in his vehicle, dead because he was shot, is not only cruel, but inhuman and heartbreaking," said Matakata.

READ| Killing of top cop Kinnear comes days after judgment in witness shooting case and new extortion investigations

She described him as a "seasoned detective", who had an outstanding track record.

MEC for community and safety Albert Fritz offered his "deepest heartfelt condolences" to Kinnear's wife, Nicolette, and their children.

"The colonel was an incredibly principled person," said Fritz. "Every attack on the police is an attack on the state."

Kinnear was shot in front of his house in Bishop Lavis.

Kinnear's younger brother, Grant, also spoke about his brother at the memorial.

Speaking on the podium, he said that his brother was a family man who treated everyone with the same respect.

"Charl loved brotherhood, and he loved unity," he said.

Kinnear's funeral will be held on Saturday, 3 October.

