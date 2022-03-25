Charlotte Maxeke emergency unit expected to be refurbished by April

Repair work on the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is expected to be completed in mid-April.

The hospital is expected to be fully functional by December 2023.

Before the national health department stepped in, construction work was expected to continue until 2027.

Construction work at the emergency unit of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is expected to be completed in mid-April.

The unit has not been operational since a fire gutted the hospital in April 2021.

On Friday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the facility.

Phaahla said the work on the emergency unit would be completed by mid-April.

The re-opening of the unit will go a long way in helping alleviate pressure on hospitals in the province that had to take on patients that would normally go to Charlotte Maxeke.

The repair work is being done through the national health department, while the Development Bank of South Africa is the implementing partner.

The hospital's renovation was expected to be completed in 2027 until the department stepped in.

At the current moment, there is deep cleaning of blocks 1 to 8, after installation HVAC [Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning], health technology equipment, electronic fire detection, evacuation system and wet fire installations.

Phaahla said:

He added the department had also applied for occupational health safety approvals and certificates from the City of Johannesburg.

Phaahla said Block 1 of the hospital was expected to be fully functional by March 2023, and blocks 4 and 5 by November 2023.

The minister complained about vandalism during the renovation process, saying a CAT scan machine was vandalised and cables stolen.

Last week, three people were arrested for cable theft, said Charlotte Maxeke CEO Gladys Bogoshi.

"In fact, we also had some of our staff members. What came out of that case is that the abuse of drugs also makes people desperate and steal copper," Bogoshi said.

Last week, protests erupted at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital over the health department's decision not to renew the contracts of workers who were recruited on a temporary basis as part of the Covid-19 response.

Phaahla said after discussions with National Treasury, the provincial health department would now retain staff at the end of March.

Hospitals which will be allowed to retain staff are Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Dr George Mukhari Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Kalafong Tertiary Hospital, Tembisa Hospital and Helen Joseph Hospital.

