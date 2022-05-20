Charlotte Maxeke: Govt to spend R1bn, repairs expected to be finalised in 2023 - Jack Bloom





Government will spend R1 billion to repair Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital, which was partially burnt in April 2021.

The DA's Jack Bloom says thousands of patients are suffering because of slow progress of renovations.

The repairs are expected to be concluded in December 2023.

The total cost to repair Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is estimated at R1.1 billion.

The DA's Jack Bloom has revealed the final repairs are expected to be completed in December 2023.

Bloom said this information was provided by the provincial department of infrastructure development in the Legislature.

"The lack of parking is currently a major issue at the hospital, but temporary access and parking are scheduled for June to July this year and additional parking from July to October.

"A new dry store will be built by Gift of the Givers from June 2022 to January 2023. A detailed assessment of the fire-damaged areas is due to be completed in June, and the reconstruction work of this area will be done from September 2022 to July 2023."

He said all the blocks and works were supposed to be completed in December next year.

"Although the accident and emergency department was supposed to be opened in April, it is receiving only a limited number of patients as the vandalised CT Scanner is still not fixed," Bloom said.

He added:

This highlights the need for tight security and zero tolerance for corruption to meet deadlines for the hospital to reopen by the end of next year fully.

Bloom warned they would not tolerate further delays.

"Thousands of patients suffer because of the slow progress in fixing this major hospital," he said.





In the report on the hospital's repairs, the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development claimed it had taken all reasonable measures to speed up delivery of the project.

"The delays in the approval of the project execution Plan by the Gauteng Health Department have resulted in the project not being implemented timeously.

"Due to the proclamation signed by the premier (David Makhura), the department (DID) handed the project to the Health Department on 25 February 2022."

According to DID, invoices for all work done to date have to be settled by the department.





